How to find pumpkins in Dead by Daylight's Halloween event

The ongoing Haunted by Daylight event in Dead by Daylight introduces some exciting Halloween-themed cosmetics and gameplay challenges for players to enjoy. Halloween is around the corner, and what better way to celebrate the festival of everything spooky than playing horror games, either solo or with friends.

While single-player horror games like Resident Evil, Outlast, Dead Space, and the likes are the best ways to experience the thrills that the genre has to offer, multiplayer titles can also offer an equally chilling experience.

Behaviour Interactive's Dead by Daylight, despite being a multiplayer-only experience, still delivers an intense horror experience, courtesy of its asymmetric 4v1 "Survivors vs Killer" gameplay loop, where four players assume the role of various survivors with their own unique set of skills, and one player takes on the role of a killer, tasked with hunting down the survivors before they can escape.

To celebrate All Hallows' Eve, Dead by Daylight has started the Haunted by Daylight Halloween-themed event in-game, offering players a chance to earn exclusive cosmetic unlocks. The cosmetics, themed after the event, are available for a limited period of time and are unlocked by completing in-game challenges. One of these challenges include stomping pumpkins littered across the map as players try to either evade the killer or hunt the survivors.

Where to find the pumpkins in Dead by Daylight's Haunted by Daylight Halloween event

Pumpkins are now scattered randomly across the map in Dead by Daylight, much like the "Unstable Rifts" which are also introduced with the Haunted by Daylight Halloween event. While destroying pumpkins is necessary to collect "Void Energy" that can be used to unlock the new cosmetics introduced with the event, stomping on them can also inflict players with either a speed buff (Haste Status Effect) or debuff (Hindered Status Effect).

And plenty of treats to uncover dbd.game/3M6PQKB The season of fear begins with Haunted by Daylight! Experience Halloween in the home of horror with :A thrilling new eventPlenty of spooky Cosmetics🦇 A spine-tingling TomeAnd plenty of treats to uncover The season of fear begins with Haunted by Daylight! Experience Halloween in the home of horror with :🎃 A thrilling new event👻 Plenty of spooky Cosmetics🦇 A spine-tingling TomeAnd plenty of treats to uncover 👀 dbd.game/3M6PQKB https://t.co/Rr7BoRDoB0

It should be noted that the pumpkins do not respawn after a player crushes them, making them harder to find than the Unstable Rifts. Once the pumpkins are gone, players will need to wait for the trial to end and try to find them in another match. Players will also need to be fast when hunting for pumpkins, given that they spawn in limited amounts in any given trial for all five players.

Finding pumpkins is much easier for the killer, since they won't have to worry about another player trying to hunt or stop them. Hunting pumpkins can be an easier task by playing the game with a group of friends.

Dead by Daylight @DeadByBHVR I don't make the rules. Spooky season lasts until the last jack-o-lantern goes out.I don't make the rules. Spooky season lasts until the last jack-o-lantern goes out. 🎃 I don't make the rules. https://t.co/jn2DGfOgqi

Once players come across a pumpkin, they can approach the item and interact with it, which locks them in a rather lengthy animation of mercilessly stomping the fruit into an orange paste. However, this leaves fans playing as survivors vulnerable for a few seconds. Smashing a pumpkin will reward players with Void Energy that is required to unlock the newly introduced cosmetics.

Once sufficient Void Energy has been collected, players will need to seek out an Unstable Rift to deposit their haul and earn up to 12 Halloween Cosmetics for Killer and Survivor. The ongoing Haunted by Daylight Halloween event lasts until November 3, 11:00 am Eastern Time, giving fans plenty of time to play the game, complete challenges, smash countless pumpkins, collect Void Energy, and unlock amazing new cosmetics in-game.

Dead by Daylight @DeadByBHVR The Haunted by Daylight Event has begun. New gameplay challenges, spooky cosmetic rewards, a brand-new Event Tome, and much more : It’s time for scary tales around the campfireThe Haunted by Daylight Event has begun. New gameplay challenges, spooky cosmetic rewards, a brand-new Event Tome, and much more : dbd.game/3rypaJp It’s time for scary tales around the campfire ⛺ The Haunted by Daylight Event has begun. New gameplay challenges, spooky cosmetic rewards, a brand-new Event Tome, and much more : dbd.game/3rypaJp https://t.co/EFm2kLoaRI

Dead by Daylight is available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbx Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and Windows PC.

