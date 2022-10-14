How to easily find and use Unstable Rifts in Dead by Daylight

Dead by Daylight is bringing in a couple of new features to the game to celebrate the upcoming Halloween. While the game does not exactly have festivals in it, it will, however, allow fans to try out some interesting additional content.

Some of the most notable features that the horror game has received are the Void Energy and Unstable Rifts. You will be able to collect Void Energy in Dead by Daylight and then use Unstable Rifts to withdraw it.

Unstable Rifts are some of the best ways to obtain a fair amount of exclusive content in the title, and there are quite a number of ways that you will be able to go about collecting Void Energy and cashing them in at the spacial anomaly.

Today’s guide will go over some of the best ways to farm Void Energy in Dead by Daylight and how you will be able to use them at Unstable Rifts.

Using Unstable Rifts in Dead by Daylight

As mentioned before, to use Unstable Rifts in the game, you will be required to get your hands on a significant amount of Void Energy. To obtain this in the horror game, you will be required to:

Repair generators in the game. This is appropriate for those who love playing as a Survivor. When piloting the role, you will be required to repair as many generators as possible to obtain a fair amount of Void Energy.

However, if you are playing as a Killer, your primary objective will be to knock down players, which will automatically net you some Void Energy in the game. Depending on which role you are picking, the objective to earn this resource will change automatically.

After you get your hands on enough Void Energy, you will need to take it out of the match, and then exchange them for Unstable Rifts in the game. Here comes the tricky part, as there are no exact spawn locations for the spacial anomaly, and you will need to search quite a bit to find one.

Unstable Rifts will look like small portals which are red and black in color. They spawn all over the map, and each arena can have multiple spawn rifts on it. So, while you may have to search for some time to find one, the process is not an exceedingly difficult one.

After finding a rift, you will be required to interact with it and turn in your Void Energy. The process does take a few seconds to complete, and players are advised not to use an Unstable Rift if a Killer is nearby. But that is not the case for the Killer, as they don’t have to worry about getting hurt when using the Rift.

As the celebrations take place with the eve of Halloween as a theme, the dead and evil spirits will have more onus on the living than they previously did, making it quite an exciting time for Dead by Daylight fans.

