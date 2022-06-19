All maps in Dead by Daylight

After the 6.0.1 patch update, many gamers are still hopping on to Dead by Daylight, and it is pretty impressive that the game still has this much following since it was released way back in 2016.

Over the years, the number of maps in the game has grown as well, and gamers can play in several different areas, including some from other franchises like Resident Evil. Since the multiplayer mode in Dead by Daylight usually selects maps at random, players should familiarize themselves with all the maps in the game.

How many areas should Dead by Daylight players expect to play in?

In Dead by Daylight, the map breakdown involves realms, and each realm is home to a number of maps with a similar theme and tone. Additionally, the weather will usually carry over in between maps in the same realm as well.

The full list of the realms in Dead by Daylight is as follows:

MacMillan Estates

Autohaven Wreckers

Coldwind Farm

Crotus Prenn Asylum

Haddonfield

Lery’s Memorial Institute

Red Forest

Springwood

Gideon Meat Plant

Yamaoka Estate

Grave of Glenvale

Silent Hill

Forsaken Boneyard

Raccoon City

Most of these locations are original, with some exceptions being based on other media (e.g. Silent Hill), and the original realms usually have around five maps in them.

MacMillan Estate, for example, is home to the Coal Tower, Groaning Storehouse, Ironworks of Misery, Shelter Woods, and Suffocation Pit. These were all owned and operated by Archie MacMillan. He ran the estate like a slave camp, and some pretty horrific episodes occurred there.

Autohaven Wreckers is basically a horror version of some gas stations and similar locations. Maps in this realm are Azarov’s Resting Place, Blood Lodge, Gas Heaven, Wrecker’s Yard, and Wretched shop.

Coldwind Farm is supposedly one of the older areas in the game, featuring hints that it might have been built in the 1800’s. The bodies of its owners, Mr. and Mrs. Adams, were found amongst the carcasses of their livestock. Maps there are Fractured Cowshed, Rancid Abattoir, Rotten Fields, The Thompson House, and Torment Creek. A good portion of these maps has grassy areas where survivors can make plays to evade the killer.

Crotus Prenn Asylum formerly housed some of the most sadistic and psychotic patients in existence. This realm only has two maps: Disturbed Ward and Father Campbell’s Chapel.

Lery’s Memorial Institute has a single map which is Treatment Theatre. This area was apparently used for treating soldiers of the Korean War, but later became a secret site where horrific experiments were carried out. The Treatment Theatre has plenty of good hiding spots for survivors, but a lack of space gives the killer an advantage.

Red Forest is a depiction of the woods outside of Chernobyl, and there are two maps in this realm: Mother’s Dwelling and the Temple of Purgation. The woods in this realm are pretty thick, giving survivors plenty of cover to hide from the killer.

The Yamaoka Estate was owned by a prominent Japanese family, but it has been abandoned. This realm also only features two maps, which are the Family Residence and the Sanctum of Wrath. There are plenty of Japanese pieces of artwork that go along with the horror theme, including an Oni mask and a missing blade.

Grave of Glenvale is a creepy version of the Wild Wild West, and the only map here is Dead Dawg Saloon. Forsaken Boneyard also only has a single map called Eyrie of Crows.

All of the other realms in Dead by Daylight are basically from other pieces of media, either games or horror films. Haddonfield is from Halloween, Gideon Meat Plant is from the setting of Saw, Springwood is where Nightmare on Elm Street takes place, Silent Hill is from the titular game series, and Racoon City holds the police station from Resident Evil.

