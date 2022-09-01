Every The Mastermind perk in Dead by Daylight

Dead by Daylight has featured some of the most iconic names in horror over the years. However, some crossovers were so good that the game's developers had to go back for more.

Thanks to its second partnership with Capcom's beloved survival horror franchise, Resident Evil, Dead by Daylight players can now play as iconic villain Albert Wesker.

The character serves as the newest Killer in the game. This means that players can hunt Survivors like Rebecca Chambers and Ada Wong as their favorite leather-clad B.O.W.

Every Killer in Dead by Daylight comes with 3 featured perks

Although Dead by Daylight introduces Albert Wesker as The Mastermind, fans of the Resident Evil franchise know exactly what the villain is capable of. Just like in the source material, he is fast, perceptive, and deadly.

Like all Killers in the game, The Mastermind has three featured perks, which are all listed below:

Superior Anatomy

Albert Wesker is physically faster and stronger than any mortal man, and he can chase his enemies to the ends of the Earth. This ability has been carried over to Dead by Daylight.

Superior Anatomy is a perk that allows the Mastermind to quickly chase after Survivors. It is activated whenever Survivors perform a rushed vault within eight meters of the character.

The next time The Mastermind vaults a window, his vaulting speed will increase by 30% / 35% / 40%. This allows him to pursue his target with a sudden burst forward.

Awakened Awareness

Albert Wesker is a scientist, so he's aware of the power and importance of knowledge. The Mastermind's second perk, called Awakened Awareness, allows him to keep tabs on his targets under specific circumstances.

When The Mastermind carries a Survivor, he gains the ability to see the aura of any other Survivor within 16/18/20 meters. This allows him to predict Survivor movements, reducing the risk of being bogged down by a single foe.

Terminus

Just when Survivors think they have a chance to escape, The Mastermind grows even more powerful.

Terminus activates when Survivors power up the Exit Gates. When this perk is active, any injured, dying, or hooked victims will be afflicted with the Broken status effect, which prevents them from healing past the injured state. Even if the Exit Gates are open, the effect lingers for 20/25/30 seconds more.

The Mastermind's power in Dead by Daylight

Anyone who plans to go up against Albert Wesker must know what he's capable of beyond his perks. The Mastermind has a unique mechanic and a great special move that makes him a deadly adversary in Dead by Daylight.

The character can infect his victims with his trademark Uroboros Virus, which builds with his special attacks. If the Survivor is repeatedly infected, they'll be hindered, and their movement speed will drop by 8%.

The Mastermind's power is called Virulent Bound. It is a fast-moving attack that can quickly damage Survivors by either throwing them into objects or infecting them with the Uroboros Virus. Fully infected Survivors will be instantly carried if the Killer hits them with a Bound Attack.

Albert Wesker, aka The Mastermind, is a powerful Killer in Dead by Daylight. His unique superhuman gifts make him a ton of fun for those who play him and a nightmare for those who don't.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh