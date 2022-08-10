Dead by Daylight PTB patch 6.2.0 official notes introduce The Mastermind, Ada Wong, and Rebecca Chambers

Dead by Daylight PTB patch 6.2.0 is finally live, and players can finally try out the fresh new content that has made its way to the survival game.

Players can now test out The Mastermind, Ada Wong, and Rebecca Chambers during the PTB this month. They can even try out the special perks that all three will be dropping with.

Dead by Daylight fans looking for a detailed description of the patch can look up the official notes. However, for a brief overview, here are all the major highlights.

Dead by Daylight PTB patch 6.2.0 official notes

1) Features

New Killer - The Mastermind

New Perk: Superior Anatomy

When a survivor performs a fast vault within eight meters of you, this perk activates. The next time you vault a window, your vaulting speed is increased by 30%/35%/40%. This perk deactivates after vaulting a window. This perk has a 30-second cooldown.

New Perk: Awakened Awareness

When carrying a survivor, you can see the aura of other survivors within 16/18/20 meters of your position. Auras revealed this way linger for two seconds after you stop carrying the survivor.

New Perk: Terminus

When exit gates are powered, this perk activates. While the perk is active, injured, downed, and hooked survivors are inflicted with the broken status effect until exit gates are open. When exit gates are open, survivors will stay broken for an additional 20/25/30 seconds.

New Survivor - Ada Wong

New Perk: Wiretap

After repairing Generators for a total of 33%, this perk activates. After repairing a Generator for at least three seconds, press the Ability button to install a spy trap, which stays active for 60/70/80 seconds. The aura of the trapped generator is revealed in yellow to all Survivors. When the Killer comes within 14 meters of the trapped generator, their aura is revealed to all Survivors. Damaging the generator destroys the Wiretap.

New Perk: Reactive Healing

When another survivor loses a health state in a 32-meter radius around you while you are injured, instantly increase your healing progression by 25%/30%/35% of the missing healing progression.

New Perk: Low Profile

When you become the last Survivor, this perk activates. Hide your scratch marks and pools of blood for 70/80/90 seconds.

New Survivor - Rebecca Chambers

New Perk: Better Than New

Upon completing a healing action on another survivor, the targeted survivor gets a 6% speed boost to generator repair, healing, chest opening, and totem cleansing for 25/30/35 seconds.

New Perk: Reassurance

When within a six-meter radius around a hooked survivor, use the Active Ability Button 2 to pause their struggle progression for 20/25/30 seconds. If they are on the struggle phase, it also pauses the Struggle Skill Checks. This perk has a 40-second cooldown.

New Perk: Hyperfocus

After hitting a great Skill Check while repairing or healing, this perk gains one token, up to six tokens. Each token increases the chance of Skill Check trigger by 2%, the Skill Check cursor speed by 4% and the bonus progression for great Skill Checks by 10%/20%/30% of its base value. The perk loses all tokens in case of normal Skill Check success, Skill Check fail, or if you stop performing the action by any means.

New Features: Streamer Options (PC Only)

These privacy options are available under the Privacy section of the General tab in the Options menu and are intended to help reduce targeting and harassment of players who stream the game.

Anonymous Mode

Replaces your account name with your selected character's name for other players. Players in your group will still see your account name.

Hide Your Name

Replaces your own name with your selected character's name on your own screen. Elsewhere in the menus, your account name will appear as "You" and be hidden in your Friend List.

Hide Other Player Names

Replaces other player names with their selected character's name.

Hidden Matchmaking Delay

Adds a short, random delay when entering the matchmaking queue to prevent targeted in-game harassment.

Improved Feature: HUD Connection Indicators

The in-game connection indicator has been improved to show more detailed information during connection issues stemming from ping and packet loss

Ping is represented by a vertical bar icon

Yellow = Ping over 100ms

Red = Ping over 200ms

Packet Loss is represented by a double-diamond icon

Yellow = 2%-5% packet loss

Red = More than 5% packet loss

For Killer issues: A unique red icon appears above the Survivor List for Survivors

For Survivor issues: A red bar appears next to their name on the Survivor List

A photosensitivity warning has been added to the boot sequence of the game

2) Content

The Racoon City Police Station map has been split into two separate layouts:

Raccoon City Police Station East Wing

Raccoon City Police Station West Wing

Both maps feature new openings to make it easier than ever to navigate, wider hallways to improve gameplay, and are much smaller than the original version.

3) Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue that caused survivors to drop too many Blood Orbs after performing some actions when playing against the Oni.

Fixed an issue that occasionally caused the killer to appear in a survivor slot in a custom game lobby.

Fixed an issue that caused the Spirit's and Oni's Attack on Titan outfits to appear as body-only cosmetics in the store featured page.

Fixed an issue that caused The Survivor to float in front of the Killer when been grab while performing various actions.

Fixed an issue that caused Survivors to be misaligned with the Huntress when interrupted while vaulting towards the Killer.

Fixed an issue that caused broken animation when repairing a generator.

Fixed an issue that caused the 'Disfigured Ear' add-on for the Hag to reduces audio for everyone, and not only the survivor that triggers the trap.

Fixed an issue that caused the status effect icon to display a second time instead of the effect's source

Fixed an issue that may cause the Lament Configuration to become invisible after being picked up by the Cenobite.

Fixed an issue that may cause the Lament Configuration to appear on a bush and be inaccessible in the Garden of Joy map.

Fixed an issue that may cause survivors to no longer be able to solve the Lament Configuration when picking it up at the same time as the Cenobite.

Fixed an issue that caused the Shape to be unable to use the Tombstone Mori on survivors currently using the map, key or Clairvoyance perk.

Fixed an issue that caused survivors to be unable to interact with the White Glyph after breaking the mirror.

Fixed an issue that caused survivors not to receive a score event after burning the Spirit’s husk with a flashlight.

Fixed an issue that caused survivors to receive a Burn score event after blinding the Wraith with the flashlight while uncloaked.

Fixed an issue that caused survivors not to receive progress towards the Medic achievement when healing a survivor using the For the People perk.

Fixed an issue that caused survivors to gain progress towards the Milk ’n’ Cookies achievement by opening the basement chest without picking up the item.

Fixed an issue that caused survivors sacrificed at the Executioner’s Cage of Atonement not to grant progress towards the Reverent archive challenge.

Fixed an issue that caused killers to remain shortly in the falling animation after landing after vaulting from a certain height.

Fixed an issue that caused certain survivor charms to be misplaced when repairing a generator.

4) Known Issues

The Mastermind's tentacles glows in first person point of view.

Very rarely the Mastermind's Bound stops working.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh