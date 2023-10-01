How to pre-register for Tokyo Ghoul: Break the Chains - Rewards and more

It’s time to hunt the ghouls of Tokyo on mobile with the upcoming turn-based strategy card titled Tokyo Ghoul: Break the Chains. Currently in development by Komoe Game, it is based on the popular anime series of the same name. The game retells the story of Ken Kaneki, a book-loving student who attends Kamii University in Tokyo.

After receiving an organ from a ghoul named Rize Kamishiro, Kaneki, in turn, becomes one. Now, he must survive in the twisted and violent world of evil spirits. Komoe Game has opened pre-registration for the title with multiple rewards at launch.

This article provides details about Tokyo Ghoul: Break the Chains, steps to pre-register, and pre-registration rewards.

How to pre-register for Tokyo Ghoul: Break the Chains

Tokyo Ghoul: Break the Chains will be available on Android and iOS devices. While the developers have yet to announce the official release date, gamers can expect the global release later in 2023.

Until the official launch, players can pre-register for the title and receive free rewards to help start their journey in this gacha. As of writing, players from the Philippines, Thailand, Myanmar, Vietnam, Laos, Singapore, and Indonesia can pre-register for the game.

Here are the steps:

Head to the game’s official website: https://tokyoghoulbtc-en.komoejoy.com/.

Hit the Register Now button.

button. You can either register via phone or email id.

Choose the one you prefer, and enter your details.

Enter the captcha into the Verification Code box.

Check mark the box that says Agree to provide personal data collection, use, and reception related information.

Tap the Register Now button to complete the pre-registration process.

Alternatively, you can visit your device’s app store (Google Play Store for Android and the app store for iOS). Then, search for Tokyo Ghoul: Break the Chains, and after the results appear, tap the game’s icon to enter its page. Tap the Install button with a clock icon on Android and pre-install on the app store.

Tokyo Ghoul: Break the Chains pre-registration rewards

Tokyo Ghoul Pre-registration rewards (Image via Komoe Game)

Players who pre-register will get multiple freebies when the mobile gacha title officially launches on all platforms. Here are the details of pre-registration milestones and their respective prizes:

Initial pre-registration: 50,000 Gold, 1 RC Cell Casket IV, and 10 Summon Tickets

50,000 Gold, 1 RC Cell Casket IV, and 10 Summon Tickets 300,000 pre-registrations: 100 Stamina

100 Stamina 500,000 pre-registrations: 3 Summon Tickets

3 Summon Tickets 800,000 pre-registrations: 5 Summon Tickets and Ken Kaneki (Main Page)

5 Summon Tickets and Ken Kaneki (Main Page) 1,000,000 pre-registrations: 10 Summon Tickets

10 Summon Tickets 1,500,000 pre-registrations: Exclusive Avatar Frame and 10 Summon Tickets

Players must log in with the same email ID or phone number used while pre-registering to receive the above rewards.

Tokyo Ghoul: Break the Chains gameplay

Tokyo Ghoul: Break the Chains features turn-based strategy combat mechanics. Players can match identical cards to unleash powerful moves upon enemies. They can also compete with other players in its PvP mode or team up with friends to take on challenging bosses.

The game recreates some iconic scenes from the source material that players can relieve in its story mode. As of writing, the developers have announced four characters: Rize Kamishiro, Toka Kirishima, Ken Kaneki, and Kotaro Amon.