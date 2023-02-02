How to preload Hogwarts Legacy on PC? Size and more explained

Hogwarts Legacy is the latest entry in the Wizarding World franchise, developed by Avalanche Software and published by Portkey Games (under WB Games). The magical title, based on the Harry Potter series of books and media, follows a customizable protagonist as they attend classes within the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, among other iconic locations of the franchise.

As with major AAA titles, the Wizardry title has a preload available across its major platforms. This article will specifically cover the PC's preload date, time, size, and other details.

No information is available for the preload of Hogwarts Legacy on PC

Publishers WB Games have not yet released a confirmed preload date for Hogwarts Legacy on PC at the time of writing this article, and it is likely to stay that way until launch - either on Steam or Epic Games.

This is disappointing news since eager players have been looking forward to playing the game as soon as possible on launch, and PC gamers will be left out compared to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S owners.

When is Hogwarts Legacy scheduled to be released?

The magical title is scheduled to be released on February 10, 2023, across the PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S. Ports for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One consoles are in development and are scheduled for a release on April 4, 2023.

Interestingly, a Nintendo Switch port is also in the works, to be released on July 25, 2023. Players who have purchased the game's Deluxe Edition will be able to play the title three days before its official release on February 7, 2023.

Will my PC be able to run Hogwarts Legacy?

The official PC requirements for Hogwarts Legacy have been released, and they are rather detailed, with each tab for recommended and minimum requirements:

Minimum System Requirements:

OS: 64-bit Windows 10

Processor: Intel Core i5-6600 or an AMD Ryzen 5 1400

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: Nvidia Geforce GTX 960 (4GB) or an AMD Radeon RX 470 (4 GB)

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 85 GB, SSD preferred. HDD is supported.

Recommended graphical settings: 720p Low at 30 fps

Recommended System Requirements:

OS: 64-bit Windows 10

Processor: Intel Core i7-8700 or an AMD Ryzen 5 3600

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: Nvidia Geforce GTX 1080 Ti or AMD Radeon RX 5700, or Intel Arc A770

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 85 GB, SSD preferred

Recommended graphical settings: 1080p High at 60 fps

Recommended System Requirements for 4k Ultra:

OS: 64-bit Windows 10

Processor: Intel Core i7-10700K or an AMD Ryzen 7 5800X

Memory: 32 GB RAM

Graphics: Nvidia Geforce GTX 3090 Ti or an AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 85 GB, SSD recommended.

Recommended graphical settings: 2160p at 60 fps, Ultra Settings

Additionally, the game is to be Steam Deck verified on launch, giving gamers who own the handheld a chance to play it on launch without any further bugfixes to Valve's proton compatibility layer.

