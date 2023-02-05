Fact check: Will Hogwarts Legacy get a day one Game Pass release?

The official release of Hogwarts Legacy and its early access period is just a couple of days away, and the community appears excited to get their hands on Avalanche Software’s upcoming title.

The RPG will be dropping for all major gaming platforms, including PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series One, Xbox Series X/S, PC, and the Nintendo Switch. This has led to curiosity about whether the game will make its way to the Game Pass and, if it does, whether it will have a day-one release on Microsoft’s subscription model.

Unfortunately, those who have been looking to try the game out on the Xbox and PC Game Pass will be unable to do so, as Hogwarts Legacy will not be part of the library.

However, it’s likely that Avalanche Studios and Warner Brothers will look to make the title a part of the Game Pass library in the near future.

Hogwarts Legacy might make its way to Game Pass in future

While Hogwarts Legacy is not part of Microsoft’s subscription model, the RPG will likely be a part of the Game Pass library in the coming years. Much of this speculation arises from the fact that the title's publisher Warner Bros has had a track record of eventually adding their games to the Game Pass library. Some notable titles include Mortal Kombat and Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

Thus, players might not have to wait too long for Hogwarts Legacy to be made available in the library, as it is turning out to be one of the most successful releases in 2023.

Aside from the Game Pass release, the RPG will not support a New Game Plus mode upon launch. However, it is likely that Avalanche Software might look to add the mode soon following the game's release. This is because of the Legacy House sorting system that is present in the title and how the feature dictates the Common Room that the player will belong to.

Being able to boot up subsequent playthroughs with the items and upgrades from the initial run and bring them over to a new House will add a fresh new perspective to the narrative. This should allow players to explore those areas of the game they missed out on in their initial playthrough.

Poll : 0 votes