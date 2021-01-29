How to rank up quickly in COD Mobile Season 1 New Order (2021)

COD Mobile has been a fan favorite of the BR genre since its release in October 2019 and features two playable modes — Multiplayer and Battle Royale.

Both modes provide rank tiers such as rookie, veteran, elite, pro, master, and legendary. Every player wants to ace their game and reach the highest tier as fast as possible.

This article shares some of the best tips to rank up quickly in COD Mobile Season 1 New Order.

Best tips to rank up quickly in COD Mobile Season 1 New Order

#1 - Weapon choice

Image via zilliongamer

One of the crucial elements of winning a battle is the weapon used. If players aim to rank higher in COD Mobile with high kill points and combat points, they are always suggested to use weapons that are at the top of the tier list (having higher stats).

For example, one of the best ARs in COD Mobile is the Peacekeeper, and the same for SMG is Fennec. Thanks to their destructive fire rate and viability, they can destroy opponents within seconds. Such weapons will help players get higher stats, and hence, rank higher quickly.

#2 - Playing with teammates

Image via Glitch

For ranking up quickly, players should finish each game as soon as possible, reaching the maximum number of combat points. To do this, players have to play with their teammates, forming a lobby of four to five players.

This maximizes squad coordination and the chances of success in any match, resulting in a fast-paced surge in rank tiers.

#3 - Choosing the best loadout perks

Loadout perks are extremely vital when it comes to COD Mobile's skill sets, operational capability, and movement speed. Here is the best loadout recommendations for aggressive and stealthy gameplay:

Dead Silence : It reduces the players' footstep noise to 60%, allowing them to sprint or move stealthily.

: It reduces the players' footstep noise to 60%, allowing them to sprint or move stealthily. Hard Wired : It allows players to become immune to Counter-UAV and EMP Grenade and no longer trigger the Trip Mine. The enemy Tracker perk is also reduced.

: It allows players to become immune to Counter-UAV and EMP Grenade and no longer trigger the Trip Mine. The enemy Tracker perk is also reduced. Toughness: It reduces the flinch movement by 60% after a player receives damage from an opponent, delivering a stable and controlled reflex.