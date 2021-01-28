COD Mobile Season 1 New Order: Free rewards, new game modes, map, weapon, and more

The COD Mobile Season 1 New Order has arrived, and it brought a lot of new in-game features, new battle pass, game modes, map, and weapons. According to the blog by Activision, the New Order is a new beginning with a clean slate. The blog reads:

The future is here, and to start with a clean slate we’re refreshing our seasons with the introduction of a brand-new Season One for 2021. Call of Duty: Mobile begins anew with a packed Season of content, including a new original Multiplayer map and extended Multiplayer game modes, new unlockable weapons, a new adrenaline-filled Battle Royale game mode, and a slew of new earnable rewards and Battle Pass content.

🏙 New Order...

✨ The future is here and your time has come!



🎫 New Battle Pass

🗺 Reclaim

👊🏻 New BR Mode - Blitz

🥽 David Mason - Enforcer

🔌 FTL - Power Line

💥 FR .556 - Rogue Agent

& more!



🆕 New Season has launched and is available NOW in #CODMobile! pic.twitter.com/rVAnDbEOFU — Call of Duty: Mobile (@PlayCODMobile) January 27, 2021

This article shares insight into all the latest additions to the game in the brand new Season 1.

All new features and rewards in COD Mobile Season 1 New Order update

Free Battle Pass rewards and guns

The new season update brings in a fresh Battle Pass, which promises free and premium content, including new characters, new weapons, Blueprints, charms, and more.

Image via Activision COD Mobile

A brand new weapon has been introduced in FR .556, which is available as a free reward at Battle Pass tier 21. According to the blog, there are lots of other free items to unlock like:

Operator Skill – Gravity Vortex Gun at Tier 14,

Tactics like the Flashbang Grenade – Light Show at Tier 28

Concussion Grenade – Light Show at Tier 34

Free credits on the road to Tier 50.

Image via Activision COD Mobile

A new weapon has also been added in the Marksman category called the SKS. This can be acquired via the seasonal challenge Battle Royale Bluff. This Marksman Rifle is all about mastering long-range firefighting with its incredibly quick Kilo Bolt-Action. The SKS will be available by mid-February at the event.

Premium Pass Tiers

Image via Activision COD Mobile

Here are some of the Premium Pass tier rewards:

Character skins: FTL – Power Line, Spectre – Chrome, Prophet – Geist, and David Mason – Enforcer.

Epic blueprints: Cordite – Tech Noir, the Locus – Carbon Cat, the FR .566 – Rogue Agent, the HBRa3 – Capacitor, and the HG-40 Cybersick.

New maps and gameplay modes

Image via Activision COD Mobile

Here are some of the new maps and modes that will eventually roll out with further updates in COD Mobile: