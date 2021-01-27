COD Mobile new Season 1: Release date, time, new features, and more

COD Mobile is one of the most prominent names in the Battle Royale genre. It is also one of the most popular FPS (First Person Shooter) games on mobile platforms.

The developers of COD Mobile periodically update the game with the beginning of a new season. After the recent conclusion of Season 13, a new season has been rolled into the game.

However, COD Mobile has introduced it as Season 1: New Order instead of Season 14.

COD Mobile: Release date, time, and features

The first season update of 2021 was launched on COD Mobile at 4 a.m. PST on January 26th or at 5.30 p.m. IST on January 27th. The game's Twitter account explained how the next update is going to be rolled out:

packed with new weapons and operators

🏙 New Order...

✨ The future is here and your time has come!



🎫 New Battle Pass

🗺 Reclaim

👊🏻 New BR Mode - Blitz

🥽 David Mason - Enforcer

🔌 FTL - Power Line

💥 FR .556 - Rogue Agent

& more!



🆕 New Season has launched and is available NOW in #CODMobile! pic.twitter.com/rVAnDbEOFU — Call of Duty: Mobile (@PlayCODMobile) January 27, 2021

Several new game modes will be added. The New Order update will add a different initial multiplayer map to the game, along with a 3 v 3 gunfight, a 20-player 'Attack of the Undead,' and an all-new Blitz Battle Royale mode.

Along with new maps, several new features and guns are also part of the New Order update. Here are some of the new features and items:

New operators: Ether - Network, David Mason - Enforcer

New Weapons: FR .556 - Superhighway, ICR-1 - Forced Laughter, SKS (Marksman Rifle) - Particle Splitter

New Multiplayer map: Reclaim

New Operator skill: Gravity Vortex gun

New BR Class: Desperado

New utility: Gas Grenade

🏙✊🏻 Get ready to step into the future with S1 2021 New Order!



📖 Get the latest intel on S1 here 👉🏻 https://t.co/jAOTR42gdV



🆕 A brand new season of content deploying in #CODMobile later today at 4PM! See you there! pic.twitter.com/CyEr2piT0g — Call of Duty: Mobile (@PlayCODMobile) January 26, 2021

According to some sources, The FR. 556 is a “freebase weapon unlocked at Tier 21.” The source also claimed that FR. 556’s “burst fire capability makes it a surprisingly good weapon for long-range fights.”

Along with new features, the new season update in COD Mobile arrives to benefit a brand new Battle Pass. This offers as many as 50 stages of free and premium stuff to have new characters, new weapons, blueprints, gadgets, and other bonuses.

Gamers will have a chance to win and use a lot of guns as they work their way to the 50th tier.

Buying the Battle Pass in COD Mobile will bring gamers close to experiencing futuristic characters and weapon skins. For example, there is FTL for Power Line, Spectre for Chrome, Prophet for Geist, etc.

