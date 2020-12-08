How to rank up quickly in Free Fire Clash Squad Season 4 after OB25 update

Garena Free Fire has emerged as one of the mega-popular battle royale titles in the esports community since its release back in 2017. The game offers players a wide range of maps, modes, and features.

Besides providing features like unranked and casual play, Free Fire has a competitive ranked game mode. There is a separate ranking for the Clash Squad and BR modes, and most players try to reach the pinnacle. This provides not only season rewards but also a sense of accomplishment and pride.

However, reaching the top rank tier involves a lot of effort, and players have to grind their way up. This article lists some of the best tips to rank up quickly in the Clash Squad Season 4 of Free Fire.

Tips for using while ranking up in Free Fire Clash Squad mode

#1 - Playing with teammates

For players into duo and squad rank pushing, random queuing is not the best idea since teammates may not have the best coordination.

Playing with the same players and friends provides an advantage as it increases synergy, enhancing the overall chances of climbing up ranks quickly in the Clash Squad mode.

#2 - Equip Shotguns

In the Clash Squad mode, players engage in close-quarter combat most of the time. It would be better to use Shotguns and win all such fights to make every game count and quickly push to the top rank.

Shotguns are the best lethal weapons to abuse and exploit enemies in close ranges, providing a viable and advantageous situation.

#3 - Stick to the team

Another tip to rank up faster in this Free Fire game mode is sticking to the squad during the game. Players should go with teammates to cover each other.

If they go alone, they can become easy targets for enemies, and the resulting death will lose points.

#4 - Consistency

Players must be consistent with their efforts and grind persistently in the Clash Squad mode, as each round and activity counts while pushing ranks.

Also, being constant with the settings and in-game HUD is beneficial to rank up faster.

#5 - Play safe

While playing ranked matches, whether it is solo, duo, or squad, it is always recommended for players to prioritize playing safe over getting frags.

They must not engage enemies often and should stay low-key. According to many, playing safe is the best strategy to survive while pushing ranks in Clash Squad mode.