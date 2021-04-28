How to receive drops and rewards during the League of Legends Mid-Season Invitational 2021

The first international League of Legends tournament of 2021, the Mid-Season Invitational, has a bit more in store for fans than just the usual pro-on-pro competitive excitement.

Riot will be bringing back their rewards system for the MSI, and fans will get a chance to get their hands on some exciting loot.

From May 6 onwards, League of Legends fans will be able to earn a lot of drops and rewards by just tuning into the games.

The reward system for the Mid-Season invitational will be a lot like the mission completion system that League of Legends already has for earning Blue Essence during new events and during the course of the regional leagues.

So getting drops from the MSI event is not going to be much of a difficult task.

How to earn rewards by watching the League of Legends Mid-Season Invitational 2021

Image via Riot Games

To earn rewards from the international event, League of Legends players will need to watch games on the official LoL Esports website, which in turn will unlock reward tiers the more someone watches the game.

Watching a single game will provide 500 Blue Essence while watching five more will help players earn a Hextech chest along with a key.

Moreover, watching 10 games right after that will unlock an emote, which is exclusive to the Mid-Season invitational event.

Each of the drops and rewards that League of Legends players receive from the event will come with an info card that will inform them on how to activate the item that contains their rewards.

As Riot has previously stated that they aim to make every reward and drop available within the first 24 hours of receiving it, players can expect the additions to be reflected in their individual clients.

If some players are unable to see the drop or reward in their clients, then it’s best to lodge a complaint in the League of Legends customer support.