DWG KIA to face C9 in the first match of League of Legends Mid-Season Invitational 2021

The 2021 League of Legends Mid-Season Invitational is just two weeks away with some engaging matches.

The inter-region tournament is going to start on 6 May, at Reykjavík, Iceland. MSI 2021 will kick-start with DWG KIA and Cloud9 against each other in the opening game of the tournament.

In League of Legends Mid-Season Invitational 2021, the 11 defending champions from all the big regions, will compete against each other for their first international trophy of the year. Initially, there were supposed to be 12 teams, but GAM Esports from the Vietnam Championship Series won’t be attending because of the travel restrictions.

The two major region teams C9 and DWG KIA will be competing against each other in the initial group stage since MAD Lions and Royal Never Give Up were both put into the groups with the teams from minor regions. The two teams will play against PSG Talon of the PCS and Oceania’s Pentanet GG, respectively.

The Mid-Season Invitational group stage will end on 11 May. Meanwhile, a secondary “Rumble Stage” will begin on 14 May, featuring the top six teams from the tournament.

It starts at 8am CT on 6 May. All the tournament matches will be broadcast live from Reykjavík, Iceland.

Mid-Season Invitational 2021 watch rewards and drops

This year's Mid-Season Invitational will include some watch rewards and drops for the zealous MSI 2021 viewers.

To get the rewards, LoL fans have to watch the MSI matches live on Lolesports.com. Also, to receive the rewards, they have to be logged in to the site with their League of Legends account.

While being logged in and watching the matches live, viewers will be given the chance to score one of the new drop-exclusive icons and emotes. There will also be a chance to win some in-game content and rewards everyday, from the LoL Esports partners.

Furthermore, there will be three in-game missions that will be completed after viewing the MSI through lolesports.com. These missions will later unlock Hextech Chest, Blue Essence, and Key, as well as an exclusive emote.