How to recover old Clash Royale account: Different ways and methods explored

While playing Clash Royale on mobile, unexpected events may lead to losing your account. Since it feels horrible to lose all your progress in one go and start all over again, the question of how to recover an old Clash Royale account has become one of the most frequent queries within the fanbase.

Whatever may be the reason for losing your Clash Royale account, recovering an old account is quite an easy process. However, you must be a little patient. There are a few ways to recover an old Clash Royale account.

Disclaimer: The methods mentioned below do not apply to accounts that have been permanently banned for misconduct in Clash of Clans.

How to get your lost Clash Royale account

There are a few ways to recover an old Clash Royale account depending on the situation. It helps if your account is linked to either the Google Play Pass via the Play Store or via email through an associated Supercell ID.

Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to recover your old account:

1) Recovering old account via Supercell ID

Use this method if you have associated your email with Supercell (Image via Supercell)

Connecting one of your emails to a Supercell ID makes life a lot easier when recovering an old account. Suppose you have multiple emails, and you have forgotten through which one you had generated the Supercell ID. In that scenario, you’d have to manually go to each one of your email IDs and type Supercell on the Gmail Search Bar.

After determining the right email, follow the steps listed below to retrieve your old account:

Open the game and go to the Game Menu tab located in the top right corner.

tab located in the top right corner. Click on the Settings option.

option. Click on the Connect to Supercell ID option on the next window that appears.

option on the next window that appears. If you are logged in with a different Clash Royale account, click on the Disconnect option first after clicking on the Settings option. The option to connect to a Supercell ID will simply not appear.

option first after clicking on the Settings option. The option to connect to a Supercell ID will simply not appear. Click Continue on the next window.

on the next window. Now you need to enter your email ID associated with your Supercell ID.

You will soon receive a security code in your email.

Enter the security code within the limited time slot and click on Submit .

. This will let you continue from where you left off in the old account.

2) Recovering old account via Help and Support

Use this method if you didn’t connect your email and made a Supercell ID (Image via Supercell)

If you haven't associated any of your emails with a Supercell ID, then use the following steps to recover your old account:

Open the game and go to the Game Menu in the top right corner.

in the top right corner. Go to Settings.

Over there, you need to click on Help and Support .

. In the Help and Support menu, click on the Account button located at the top.

button located at the top. Choose the Recover Your Account option on the next menu that appears.

option on the next menu that appears. Click on the I lost my account option.

option. Go to the Contact Us section and read the instructions properly.

section and read the instructions properly. Use the message below to contact the support team.

Hi Supercell Support Team,

I have lost my Clash Royale account. Please help me recover it.

Here are my account details:

My username is <your account name>

My account level is <your account level>

My Clan name is < your clan name>

Thank you very much!

<Your name>

Make sure to give accurate information to help the support team retrieve your account faster. Usually, this method takes about three to five days to recover your account.

This wraps up our guide on how to recover an old Clash Royale account. Follow Sportskeeda’s Esports and Gaming section for more guides and to stay updated with all the latest gaming news.