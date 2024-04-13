Supercell reportedly banning Clash Royale players for exploiting in-game bug

There has recently been a massive wave of bans in the Clash Royale community due to players exploiting a simple bug. This online multiplayer card game rarely witnesses any bug or glitch that causes inconvenience to players or breaks the game. This time around, while the bug did not affect the players, it might have cost Supercell a lot of revenue.

A handful of popular content creators have also had their accounts banned permanently for “knowingly exploiting this bug”.

In this article, we will walk you through the bug that got a truckload of Clash Royale players banned and how you can avoid getting hit by the ban wave.

Why is Supercell banning Clash Royale players?

As mentioned above, Supercell has reportedly banned a big chunk of Clash Royale players for exploiting a bug associated with Lucky Drops. The Lucky Drop feature was recently added and it gives you free rewards for completing simple tasks.

With the help of the bug, you can check the rewards of the Lucky Drop by opening the box and turning on Airplane Mode. If you do not like the items that the box gives, you can restart the game and turn on your internet connection to reset the Luck Drop.

Players have reportedly exploited this bug multiple times. Some of them initially received a message that stated:

“Your account has been banned for 31 days due to knowingly exploiting a bug. Repeated offenses will lead to a permanent ban of your account.”

This pop-up was shortly replaced with one saying:

“Your account has been banned permanently due to knowingly exploiting a bug.”

Accounts of popular Clash Royale content creators like Ryley and Eragon have been permanently banned for knowingly exploiting this.

Previously, Clash Royale players have been for account sharing to push for a top leaderboard finish. Getting banned for a Luck Drop glitch seems to be extremely unfortunate. We feel that Supercell has been a tad bit too harsh on the players who got banned permanently.

It seems that the developer was not very happy that players were actively participating in them incurring major losses but it is a bit unfair to permanently ban people who have spent almost a decade and countless amounts of money building their profile.

We feel that an irreversible strike would have been more in tune with the circumstances at hand. But since we have not been affected directly, maybe we are being partial in saying so.

How to avoid getting banned in Clash Royale

The best way to avoid getting banned is by not exploiting bugs and glitches. The developers keep track of everything you do in the game and they will write you off if they catch you resorting to unfair means in the game.

So, play fair and never think of cheating by any means. Whether it is a bug that gives you an undue advantage in live games or one that gives you free in-game items, report it to the developers and prevent yourself from exploiting bugs and glitches. This way, you can prevent yourself from getting banned in Clash Royale.

