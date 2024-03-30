The best Clash Royale decks for Arena 16 (Executioner's Kitchen) will prepare you for a realm of serious strategic battles. Every move you make counts and only the best players in this arena can emerge victorious. Thus, knowing the best decks for the Executioner’s Kitchen is necessary to succeed in this arena.

You will receive the following rewards for winning matches in the 16th arena:

Wooden Chest: 18 cards

Silver Chest: 22 cards

Gold Chest: 43 cards

Crown Chest: 86 cards

Magical Chest: 108 cards

Giant Chest: 378 cards

Super Magical Chest: 972

We have curated the best Clash Royale decks for Arena 16 (Executioner's Kitchen) to showcase your prowess on top ladder matches.

Note: This list is not ranked in any order.

Best Clash Royale decks for Arena 16 (Executioner's Kitchen)

These are the best Clash Royale decks for Arena 16 (Executioner's Kitchen):

Goblin Giant Sparky with Rage

Hog 2.6

Hog Earthquake cycle with Archer Queen

Mega Knight Wall Breakers cycle

Xbow cycle deck (2.9 variant)

1) Goblin Giant Sparky with Rage

Goblin Giant Sparky with Rage deck (Image via Supercell)

Average Elixir cost: This deck has an average cost of 3.6 elixir.

Cards that you need to build this deck:

Bats Evolution: Costs two elixir.

Costs two elixir. Knight Evolution: Costs three elixir.

Costs three elixir. Little Prince: Costs three elixir. (You can use Archers as a substitute)

Costs three elixir. (You can use Archers as a substitute) Rage: Costs two elixir.

Costs two elixir. Mini Pekka: Costs four elixir.

Costs four elixir. Arrows: Costs three elixir.

Costs three elixir. Sparky: Costs six elixir.

Costs six elixir. Goblin Giant: Costs six elixir.

2) Hog 2.6

Hog 2.6 deck (Image via Supercell)

Average Elixir cost: This deck has an average cost of 2.6 elixir.

Cards that you need to build this deck:

Skeletons Evolution: Costs one elixir.

Costs one elixir. Ice Spirit Evolution: Costs one elixir.

Costs one elixir. Fireball: Costs four elixir.

Costs four elixir. Cannon: Costs three elixir.

Costs three elixir. Hog Rider: Costs four elixir.

Costs four elixir. Ice Golem: Costs two elixir.

Costs two elixir. Log: Costs two elixir.

Costs two elixir. Musketeer: Costs four elixir.

3) Hog Earthquake cycle with Archer Queen

Hog Earthquake cycle with Archer Queen deck (Image via Supercell)

Average Elixir Cost: This deck has an average cost of 3.1 elixir.

Cards that you need to build this deck:

Skeletons Evolution: Costs three elixir.

Costs three elixir. Ice Spirit Evolution: Costs one elixir.

Costs one elixir. Log: Costs two elixir.

Costs two elixir. Giant Skeleton: Costs six elixir.

Costs six elixir. Cannon: Costs three elixir.

Costs three elixir. Earthquake: Costs three elixir.

Costs three elixir. Hog Rider: Costs four elixir.

Costs four elixir. Archer Queen: Costs five elixir.

4) Mega Knight Wall Breakers cycle

Mega Knight Wall Breakers cycle deck (Image via Supercell)

Average Elixir Cost: This is one of the best Clash Royale decks for Arena 16 and has an average cost of 2.9 elixir.

Cards that you need to build this deck:

Bats Evolution: Costs two elixir.

Costs two elixir. Skeletons Evolution: Costs one elixir.

Costs one elixir. Zap: Costs two elixir.

Costs two elixir. Mega Knight: Costs seven elixir.

Costs seven elixir. Little Prince: Costs three elixir. (You can use Archers as a substitute)

Costs three elixir. (You can use Archers as a substitute) Bandit: Costs three elixir.

Costs three elixir. Miner: Costs three elixir.

Costs three elixir. Wall Breakers: Costs two elixir.

5) Xbow cycle deck (2.9 variant)

Xbow cycle deck (2.9 variant) (Image via Supercell)

Average Elixir Cost: This deck has an average cost of 2.9 elixir.

Cards that you need to build this deck:

Bomber Evolution: Costs two elixir.

Costs two elixir. Tesla Evolution: Costs four elixir.

Costs four elixir. Xbow: Costs six elixir.

Costs six elixir. Prince: Costs three elixir.

Costs three elixir. Fireball: Costs four elixir.

Costs four elixir. Skeletons: Costs three elixir.

Costs three elixir. Ice Spirit: Costs one elixir.

Costs one elixir. Log: Costs two elixir.

These are the five best Clash Royale decks for Arena 16 (Executioner's Kitchen).