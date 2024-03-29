Best Clash Royale decks for Arena 19 (Dragon Spa)

The Dragon Spa Arena has many well-skilled players, calling for the best Clash Royale decks for Arena 19. Access to superior and well-balanced decks will help you perform well in your matches without getting tilted with a frustrating losing streak. You must acquire 7,000 trophies in the Trophy Road game mode to play your matches in the Dragon Spa Arena (Arena 19) of Clash Royale.

In this list, we have curated some of the best Clash Royale decks for Arena 19 that you can use to earn every reward.

Note: This list is not ranked in any way. We have just listed the best Clash Royale decks for Arena 19.

Best Clash Royale decks for Arena 19

These are the best Clash Royale decks for Arena 19 that you can use:

Slapshyard: This deck relies on the Bomber Evolution and the Graveyard cards to deal damage to the enemy towers. You can often drop a tank at the bridge and pressure with Graveyard and Poison.

Goblin drill cycle: This deck is a bait menace. Your main objective should be to force out the small spells from your enemy.

Giant Graveyard: Your main pushes will utilize the bulk of the Giant along with the randomness of the Graveyard.

Miner Poison cycle: This is a quick-cycle deck that relies on Miner and Poison to inflict most of the damage.

Royal Giant cycle: This is an annoying deck for anyone going against it. With a one-turn cycle, the Royal Giant Evolution can be a serious menace in this cycle deck.

5 best Clash Royale for Arena 19

1) Splashyard

Deck 1 (Image via Supercell)

Average Elixir cost: This deck has an average elixir cost of 3.4.

Cards that you need to build this deck:

Bomber Evolution: This card costs two elixir.

Knight Evolution: This card costs three elixir.

Little Prince: This card costs three elixir.

Tornado: This card costs three elixir.

Poison: This card costs four elixir.

Tombstone: This card costs three elixir.

Graveyard: This card costs five elixir.

Baby Dragon: This card costs four elixir.

2) Goblin drill cycle

Deck 2 (Image via Supercell)

Average Elixir cost: This deck has an average elixir cost of 2.6.

Cards that you need to build this deck:

Bomber Evolution: This card costs two elixir.

SkeletonsEvolution: This card costs one elixir.

Log: This card costs two elixir.

Poison: This card costs four elixir.

Tesla: This card costs four elixir.

Fire Spirit: This card costs one elixir.

Royal Ghost: This card costs three elixir.

Goblin Drill: This card costs four elixir.

3) Giant Graveyard

Deck 3 (Image via Supercell)

Average Elixir Cost: This is one of the best Clash Royale decks for Arena 19 and has an average elixir cost of 3.4.

Cards that you need to build this deck:

Bomber Evolution: This card costs two elixir.

Archers Evolution: This card costs three elixir.

Giant Snowball: This card costs two elixir.

Graveyard: This card costs five elixir.

Little Prince: This card costs three elixir.

Arrows: This card costs three elixir.

Giant: This card costs five elixir.

Dark Prince: This card costs four elixir.

4) Miner Poison cycle

Deck 4 (Image via Supercell)

Average Elixir Cost: This deck has an average elixir cost of 3.1.

Cards that you need to build this deck:

Bats Evolution: This card costs two elixir.

Bomber Evolution: This card costs two elixir.

Bomb Tower: This card costs four elixir.

Mother Witch: This card costs three elixir.

Poison: This card costs four elixir.

Royal Delivery: This card costs three elixir.

Miner: This card costs three elixir.

Guards: This card costs three elixir.

5) Royal Giant cycle

Deck 5 (Image via Supercell)

Average Elixir Cost: This deck has an average elixir cost of 3.1.

Cards that you need to build this deck:

Royal Giant Evolution: This card costs six elixir.

Skeletons Evolution: This card costs three elixir.

Little Prince: This card costs three elixir.

Arrows: This card costs three elixir.

Royal Ghost: This card costs three elixir.

Fisherman: This card costs three elixir.

Skeleton Dragons: This card costs four elixir.

Rage: This card costs two elixir.

These are the five best Clash Royale decks for Arena 19.