Best Clash Royale decks for Arena 20 (Boot Camp)

The best Clash Royale decks for Arena 20 tap into the power of some of the most overpowered Evolutions in the game's current meta, like Bomber Evolution and Knight Evolution. Arena 20 is toward the end of mid-ladder, and you'll need 7,500 trophies for this league. So, expect to see better players in this section of Trophy Road mode in Clash Royale.

In this list, we have curated some of the best Clash Royale decks for Arena 20 that you can use to earn every reward.

Note: This list is not ranked in any way and is based on the author's opinion.

Best Clash Royale decks for Arena 20

These are the best Clash Royale decks for Arena 20:

Royal Giant Fisherman cycle deck with Royal Ghost, Skeletons, and Royale Giant Evolutions

Giant Graveyard deck with Bomber and Archers Evolution

Goblin drill cycle deck with Skeletons and Bomber Evolution

Miner Poison cycle deck with Bats and Bomber Evolutions

Slapshyard Deck with Knight and Bomber Evolutions

5 best Clash Royale for Arena 20

1) Royal Giant Fisherman cycle deck with Royal Ghost, Skeletons, and Royale Giant Evolutions

Deck 1 (Image via Supercell)

Average Elixir Cost: This deck has an average elixir cost of 3.1.

Cards that you need to build this deck:

Royal Giant Evolution: This card costs six elixir.

This card costs six elixir. Skeletons Evolution: This card costs three elixir.

This card costs three elixir. Little Prince: This card costs three elixir.

This card costs three elixir. Arrows: This card costs three elixir.

This card costs three elixir. Royal Ghost: This card costs three elixir.

This card costs three elixir. Fisherman: This card costs three elixir.

This card costs three elixir. Skeleton Dragons: This card costs four elixir.

This card costs four elixir. Rage: This card costs two elixir.

2) Giant Graveyard deck with Bomber and Archers Evolution

Deck 2 (Image via Supercell)

Average Elixir Cost: This deck has an average elixir cost of 3.4.

Cards that you need to build this deck:

Bomber Evolution: This card costs two elixir.

This card costs two elixir. Archers Evolution: This card costs three elixir.

This card costs three elixir. Giant Snowball: This card costs two elixir.

This card costs two elixir. Graveyard: This card costs five elixir.

This card costs five elixir. Little Prince: This card costs three elixir.

This card costs three elixir. Arrows: This card costs three elixir.

This card costs three elixir. Giant: This card costs five elixir.

This card costs five elixir. Dark Prince: This card costs four elixir.

3) Goblin drill cycle deck with Skeletons and Bomber Evolution

Deck 3 (Image via Supercell)

Average Elixir cost: This is one of the best Clash Royale decks for Arena 20 and has an average elixir cost of 2.6.

Cards that you need to build this deck:

Bomber Evolution: This card costs two elixir.

This card costs two elixir. SkeletonsEvolution: This card costs one elixir.

This card costs one elixir. Log: This card costs two elixir.

This card costs two elixir. Poison: This card costs four elixir.

This card costs four elixir. Tesla: This card costs four elixir.

This card costs four elixir. Fire Spirit: This card costs one elixir.

This card costs one elixir. Royal Ghost: This card costs three elixir.

This card costs three elixir. Goblin Drill: This card costs four elixir.

4) Splashyard deck with Knight and Bomber Evolutions

Deck 4 (Image via Supercell)

Average Elixir cost: This deck has an average elixir cost of 3.4.

Cards that you need to build this deck:

Bomber Evolution: This card costs two elixir.

This card costs two elixir. Knight Evolution: This card costs three elixir.

This card costs three elixir. Little Prince: This card costs three elixir.

This card costs three elixir. Tornado: This card costs three elixir.

This card costs three elixir. Poison: This card costs four elixir.

This card costs four elixir. Tombstone: This card costs three elixir.

This card costs three elixir. Graveyard: This card costs five elixir.

This card costs five elixir. Baby Dragon: This card costs four elixir.

5) Miner Poison cycle deck with Bats and Bomber Evolutions

Deck 5 (Image via Supercell)

Average Elixir Cost: This deck has an average elixir cost of 3.1.

Cards that you need to build this deck:

Bats Evolution: This card costs two elixir.

This card costs two elixir. Bomber Evolution: This card costs two elixir.

This card costs two elixir. Bomb Tower: This card costs four elixir.

This card costs four elixir. Mother Witch: This card costs three elixir.

This card costs three elixir. Poison: This card costs four elixir.

This card costs four elixir. Royal Delivery: This card costs three elixir.

This card costs three elixir. Miner: This card costs three elixir.

This card costs three elixir. Guards: This card costs three elixir.

These are the five best Clash Royale decks for Arena 20.