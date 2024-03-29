Best Clash Royale decks for Arena 18 (Silent Sanctuary)

The Silent Sanctuary sees a wide array of players which calls for the best Clash Royale decks for Arena 18. You must acquire 6,500 trophies to compete against other players in this arena. You will get 56 gold for every victory and can collect this reward 20 times every day.

In this list, we have curated some of the best Clash Royale decks for Arena 18 that you can use to earn every reward.

(Note: This list is not ranked. We have just listed some of the best Clash Royale decks for Arena 18.)

Best Clash Royale decks for Arena 18

Best Clash Royale decks for Arena 18

5 best Clash Royale decks for Arena 18

1) Royal Hogs cycle

Deck 1 (Image via Supercell)

Average Elixir Cost: This Royal Hogs deck has an average elixir cost of 3.4.

Cards that you need to build this deck:

Bomber Evolution: This card costs two elixir.

This card costs two elixir. Skeletons Evolution: This card costs one elixir.

This card costs one elixir. Royal Hogs: This card costs four elixir.

This card costs four elixir. Giant Skeleton: This card costs six elixir.

This card costs six elixir. Little Prince: This card costs three elixir.

This card costs three elixir. Mother Witch: This card costs four elixir.

This card costs four elixir. Royal Ghost: This card costs three elixir.

This card costs three elixir. Arrows: This card costs three elixir.

2) 2.9 Xbow cycle deck

Deck 2 (Image via Supercell)

Average Elixir Cost: This deck has an average elixir cost of 2.9.

Cards that you need to build this deck:

Bomber Evolution: This card costs two elixir.

This card costs two elixir. Tesla Evolution: This card costs four elixir.

This card costs four elixir. Xbow: This card costs six elixir.

This card costs six elixir. Prince: This card costs three elixir.

This card costs three elixir. Fireball: This card costs four elixir.

This card costs four elixir. Skeletons: This card costs three elixir.

This card costs three elixir. Ice Spirit: This card costs one elixir.

This card costs one elixir. Log: This card costs two elixir.

3) Giant Graveyard deck

Deck 3 (Image via Supercell)

Average Elixir Cost: This is one of the best Clash Royale decks for Arena 18 (Silent Sanctuary) and has an average elixir cost of 3.4.

Cards that you need to build this deck:

Bomber Evolution: This card costs two elixir.

This card costs two elixir. Archers Evolution: This card costs three elixir.

This card costs three elixir. Giant Snowball: This card costs two elixir.

This card costs two elixir. Graveyard: This card costs five elixir.

This card costs five elixir. Little Prince: This card costs three elixir.

This card costs three elixir. Arrows: This card costs three elixir.

This card costs three elixir. Giant: This card costs five elixir.

This card costs five elixir. Dark Prince: This card costs four elixir.

4) Miner Poison cycle deck

Deck 4 (Image via Supercell)

Average Elixir Cost: This deck has an average elixir cost of 3.1.

Cards that you need to build this deck:

Bats Evolution: This card costs two elixir.

This card costs two elixir. Bomber Evolution: This card costs two elixir.

This card costs two elixir. Bomb Tower: This card costs four elixir.

This card costs four elixir. Mother Witch: This card costs three elixir.

This card costs three elixir. Poison: This card costs four elixir.

This card costs four elixir. Royal Delivery: This card costs three elixir.

This card costs three elixir. Miner: This card costs three elixir.

This card costs three elixir. Guards: This card costs three elixir.

5) Balloon cycle deck

Deck 5 (Image via Supercell)

Average Elixir cost: This deck has an average elixir cost of 3.4.

Cards that you need to build this deck:

Zap Evolution: This card costs two elixir.

This card costs two elixir. Knight Evolution: This card costs three elixir.

This card costs three elixir. Little Prince: This card costs three elixir.

This card costs three elixir. Rage: This card costs two elixir.

This card costs two elixir. Bomb Tower: This card costs four elixir.

This card costs four elixir. Miner: This card costs three elixir.

This card costs three elixir. Balloon: This card costs five elixir.

This card costs five elixir. Skeletons: This card costs one elixir.

These are five of the best Clash Royale decks for Arena 18.