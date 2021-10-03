×
How to redeem codes in Genshin Impact on Mobile & PC for free Primogems

Genshin Impact has been steadily growing its player base (Image by Genshin Impact)
Modified Oct 03, 2021 08:41 PM IST
Genshin Impact has grown to be one of the biggest open-world action role-playing games since its release back in 2020. The use of elemental magic and character-switching paired with co-op and balanced progression has made the title a must-try for any action RPG fan.

Genshin Impact is a free-to-play title and is monetized through gacha game mechanics whereby players can obtain new characters, weapons, and other resources. Amongst the different resources such as Primogems, Mora, and Ascension materials, Primogems are the ones most sought after. Players can earn new characters and weapons in exchange for Primogems.

Redeem Codes are one of the easiest and best ways to earn precious items in Genshin Impact, including Primogems.

Process of redeeming codes in Genshin Impact on Mobile and PC for free Primogems

Genshin Impact is a multiplatform game with players across PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Android, iOS, and Windows PC. Players can redeem different codes on their platform of choice to earn free Primogems.

Here are the steps to redeem the code on PC, Mobile, and on Web Browser.

1st Redemption code from Genshin Impact 2.2 livestream (100 Primogems)

- LBNDKG8XDTND
#GenshinImpactanniversary #GenshinImpact https://t.co/byNzr5Gfss

On PC

  1. Click on the Paimon logo or the "Esc" button on the PC to open the Paimon Menu.
  2. Click on the "Settings" button in the left panel
  3. Navigate to the "Account" section within the Settings panel
  4. Click the "Redeem Now" button in the "Redeem Code" field.
  5. Paste the Redeem Code and click the "Exchange" button to obtain the rewards
  6. Open "Mail" from the Paimon Menu in Genshin Impact to obtain the rewards
2nd Redemption Code from Genshin Impact 2.2 Livestream (100 Primogems)

-NB6VKHQWVANZ
#GenshinImpact #childe #HUTAO #GenshinImpactanniversary https://t.co/y4vtUCQCHy

On Mobile

  1. Press on the Paimon logo to open the Paimon Menu.
  2. Press on the "Settings" button in the left panel
  3. Navigate to the "Account" section within the Settings panel
  4. Press the "Redeem Now" button in the "Redeem Code" field.
  5. Paste the Redeem Code and press the "Exchange" button to obtain the rewards
  6. Open "Mail" from the Paimon Menu in Genshin Impact to obtain the rewards
3rd Redemption code from Genshin Impact 2.2 Livestream (100 Primogems)

- BSNUJGQFUTPM

#GenshinImpact #HUTAO #childe #thoma https://t.co/tLpoQLxfIi

On web browsers

  1. Open the Genshin Impact official redeem page and log in through your miHoYo account.
  2. Select server and in-game nickname in the respective fields
  3. Enter the code in the "Redemption Code" section and click on the "Redeem" button
  4. Open "Mail" from the Paimon Menu in Genshin Impact to obtain the rewards

Players can also redeem codes on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. Genshin Impact patch 2.2 is all set to release on October 13, 2021.

