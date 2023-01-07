How to redeem FIFA 23 Steam Key

Steam Keys are one of the many options for players to get their copies of FIFA 23 and choose between the editions available.

The latest launch was a massive one for the franchise and EA Sports as it is the last iteration before the name license expires later this year. It has made the title a must-get for all the hardcore fans, especially with all the dedicated content themed around the FIFA World Cup.

EA Sports has increased the options for PC players, aside from upgrading their in-game capabilities. The PC version has been upgraded to current-gen capabilities, which includes features like HyperMotion 2.0.

The game marked the franchise's debut on the Epic Games Store, which was also marred by a temporary controversy. Players can also choose to get the game from EA's Origin, but there's a reason for them to choose Steam.

The Valve-owned digital store is the largest of its kind, and many players have their entire inventory over there. Naturally, having all the games in the same place benefits certain vital aspects. When buying from an external site, players also have the option to redeem it using Steam Keys. This allows them to get some fantastic deals offered by third-party sources.

Redeeming FIFA 23 Steam Key is a hassle-free process

Those interested in getting FIFA 23 can do so directly from the store, which is the most convenient thing to do. However, they might wish to get special deals from an external website. This can be done with the help of a Steam Key as long as the external retailer uses the same. The overall process can be completed with the help of the following steps:

Buy the game from your chosen site, but ensure that the code/key they're providing belongs to Steam. The Steam Key should be in the form of a random multicharacter code. Make sure to preserve it, and don't share it with anyone. Every code has only one use, so an accidental redemption will render it useless. Login into your Steam account on a browser or the PC app. Go to the home page, and browse the options at the top. Choose Games from the options. Select "Activate a product on Steam." Press Next and accept the terms and conditions. Once done, a pop-up window will appear containing a text box. Copy the Steam Key and paste it over there. Once redeemed, FIFA 23 will automatically add to your Steam library and be available for download.

You can apply this method to redeem Steam Keys of any video game, as long as the title in question is available in the store. Some exceptions exist, as games restricted in a particular region might fail when redeeming the code.

Another note of caution is ensuring the legitimacy of the product. When a user buys FIFA 23 directly on Steam, there is no doubt about the authenticity of the product in question. With codes from external sites, it's essential to ensure that the product is legitimate and won't cause any trouble in a user's account. Once that's done, they shouldn't expect any problems in getting the game with a code.

