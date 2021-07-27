How to redeem Genshin Impact codes for free Primogems

Redeem Codes are a quick way to obtain precious items in Genshin Impact. Many games have the redemption feature by which players can get in-game rewards in exchange for a redeem code.

Genshin Impact is no different, and here, the rewards include Primogems, Mora, and Ascension materials. Primogems are by far the most sought-after item in Genshin Impact. Players can obtain new characters and new weapons in exchange for Primogems, which makes them extremely valuable.

The article describes a simple way by which redeem codes can be used in Genshin Impact.

Steps to use Redeem Codes in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact regularly releases redeem codes during special events. Adventure Rank 10 is the bare minimum required for players to use a Redeem Code in Genshin Impact.

Redeeming the codes within the game is pretty easy and can be done by following the below-mentioned steps:

Click on the Paimon logo or the "Esc" button on the PC to open the Paimon Menu. Press on the "Settings" button in the left panel Navigate to the "Account" section within the Settings panel Press the "Redeem Now" button in the "Redeem Code" field. Paste the Redeem Code and press the "Exchange" button to obtain the rewards

Players can now obtain rewards from the "Mail" section of the Paimon Menu within the game.

Account section in Settings (image via Genshin Impact)

Using Redeem Code (image via Genshin Impact)

Players can also redeem Genshin Impact codes through a web browser using the following method:

Open the Genshin Impact official redeem page and log in through the miHoYo account. Select server and in-game nickname in the respective fields Enter the code in the "Redemption Code" section and click on the "Redeem" button Open "Mail" from the Paimon Menu in Genshin Impact to obtain the rewards

Genshin Impact code redemption webpage (image via miHoYo)

List of Active Genshin Impact Redeem codes in July 2021

Most of the redeem codes in Genshin Impact are time-bound and expire after a certain period. Codes released during the new update announcement last for a few days, while others may have a longer expiry period:

GENSHINGIFT - 50 Primogems + 3 Hero's Wits

- 50 Primogems + 3 Hero's Wits GENSHINGALAXY - 10,000 Mora + 3 Hash Browns + 3 Northern Smoked Chicken + 10 Adventurer EXP + 5 Fine Enhancement Ores

- 10,000 Mora + 3 Hash Browns + 3 Northern Smoked Chicken + 10 Adventurer EXP + 5 Fine Enhancement Ores GENSHINEPIC - 10,000 Mora + 3 Squirrel Fish + 3 Northern Apple Stew + 10 Adventurer EXP + 5 Fine Enhancement Ores

These redeem codes can be used on PC, Android, or iOS anytime. Genshin Impact recently announced a cross-save feature for PlayStation systems, so these codes may finally start working on PS4 and PS5.

Also read: How to redeem Genshin Impact codes on PS4: Step-by-step guide

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul