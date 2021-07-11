How to redeem Genshin Impact codes on PS4: Step-by-step guide

Redeem codes are a quick way to get valuable in-game rewards in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact routinely releases Redeem codes that are worth significant value in-game. Be it a live stream event for the next update or some new milestone for the game, players get some Redeem codes with each occasion. The in-game rewards include Primogems, EXP Books, Enhancement Ores, and Mora. Redeeming the code is quite easy and can be done within the game.

Redeem Genshin Impact codes using in-game redemption option

In Genshin Impact, Redeem codes are generally made available during every special event related to the game. Most of the events are conducted live by streaming through Twitch or Youtube, where the codes are revealed randomly during the stream.

Steps to redeem Genshin Impact codes in PS4

Account tab in Settings menu (image via R o b)

The "Redeem Code" option is present inside the Settings panel of Genshin Impact. Players can repeat the below-mentioned steps to redeem a promo code:

Open the Paimon menu by pressing the "Options" button in the controller Navigate to the "Settings" option Select the "Account" section in the left panel Press the "X" button in the controller to open the Redeem Code text field. Paste the Redeem code and press the "X" button again to exchange the code for rewards

Redeem Code text field (image via R o b)

Confirmation message for the redemption of code (image via R o b)

Collecting the rewards (image via R o b)

Players can now collect the rewards from the "Mail" section in Genshin Impact. The "Mail" section can be accessed from the Paimon menu.

Few active Redeem Codes in Genshin Impact

Generally, Redeem codes are made available only for a limited time; hence cannot be used after they expire. However, some codes are permanent and are for one-time use only. Some of them are mentioned below:

GENSHINGALAXY : 10000 Mora, 3 Hash Browns, 3 Northern Smoked Chicken, 10 Adventurer EXP and 5 Fine Enhancement Ores

: 10000 Mora, 3 Hash Browns, 3 Northern Smoked Chicken, 10 Adventurer EXP and 5 Fine Enhancement Ores GENSHINEPIC : 10000 Mora, 3 Squirrel Fish, 3 Northern Apple Stew, 10 Adventurer EXP and 5 Fine Enhancement Ores

: 10000 Mora, 3 Squirrel Fish, 3 Northern Apple Stew, 10 Adventurer EXP and 5 Fine Enhancement Ores GENSHINGIFT : 50 Primogems and 3 Hero's Wits

: 50 Primogems and 3 Hero's Wits GS6ACJ775KNV : 60 Primogems and 10,000 Mora

: 60 Primogems and 10,000 Mora SBNBUK67M37Z : 30 Primogems and 5 Adventurer’s EXP

Players can repeat the method mentioned above to redeem these promo codes within the game.

