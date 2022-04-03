How to redeem Golden Tickets in Madden 22 Ultimate Team and rules for choosing a card to boost it to 99

For all its positives and negatives, Madden 22 has been another hit release for fans of NFL and American football. The game is published by EA and provides the most realistic sports simulation on virtual platforms.

While there are some negatives to the game, the overall release has been positive. Like every other year, EA announced the upcoming dates when Madden 22 players will be able to obtain Golden Tickets once again. Now that those dates are over, Madden 22 players need to know about redeeming their Golden Tickets.

Golden Tickets is an annual tradition of the series, and it returns to Madden 22. It provides an opportunity to players to boost up a card of their choice to level 99.

However, not everyone gets this chance, as luck relies on luck. While the total number of Golden Tickets is minimal, they can provide massive boosts to players who are lucky enough to receive them.

Madden 22 players will have to inform their choice about the card they want to boost

The developers informed the players about the Golden Tickets program via the official forums. Among the essential pieces of information, the applicable window and the procedure were mentioned.

The developers will be monitoring who has received a Golden Ticket. The winners will be reached by email, and their choice for boosts will be known in the same manner. While there could be many winners, it's first-come-first-serve, so players need to pick their cards as soon as possible.

So all a player needs to do is wait to be contacted by the developers. Once players are contacted, they will need to declare their choices. Officials have mentioned certain rules when it comes to using Golden Tickets. The entire process won't be long as the completion date is set for April 8, 2022.

Rules for choosing a card for 99 boost in Madden 22

Along with the main post, the developers also mentioned certain rules that players must follow.

Golden Ticket players must be built off a base player item that has already been released in Madden Ultimate Team this year.

Golden Ticket players cannot be players that have retired from the NFL during the previous season (In other words, Legends are good; however, players who retired this year are not. E.g. Ben Roethlisberger).

Golden Ticket players cannot use Icons from the Superstar KO mode.

Golden Ticket players will get a team chemistry slot. Team chemistry will operate the same way it does for the Veterans program in that the team chemistries available will only be those that the player played for in the NFL in a regular-season game.

Golden Ticket players will get a secondary position chemistry slot (if it applies to them).

Golden Ticket players will be stand-alone player items and will not be eligible to go into Power-Ups.

Winners choose which Tier 3 Buckets they want available on their Golden Ticket player. The only restriction is that it must be from an archetype from that position. (E.g. Winner could choose for Michael Vick to have a Field General, Strong Arm, Improviser and Scrambler QB ability bucket).

Golden Ticket Players will receive a 5th ability bucket.

Winners can choose the archetype for all ability buckets.

Golden Ticket Players still need to hit the thresholds for abilities.

Physical ratings will be handled by the MUT Team, but winners will be able to choose up to 5 skill ratings they want to see boosted. (Physical attributes like strength, speed, acceleration, agility, change of direction, jumping, throw power, injury, stamina cannot be chosen)

Golden Ticket Players will not be a Limited Time (LTD) item and will be in packs for the remainder of the year with an increased opportunity to pull them from packs the first 48 hours after their initial release in-game.

Winners can choose card art from any program released except card art from the Legend LTD and Ultimate Legend Career Edition programs.

Winners have 10 days from being contacted to finish designing their Golden Ticket player. If a winner cannot finish designing their Golden Ticket player in this period, they will forfeit this opportunity.

The Madden Ultimate Team reserves the right to refuse any Golden Player ticket selection.

1 Golden Ticket Per Person

Overall, this is an excellent opportunity for Madden 22 players to boost their squad if they've been lucky.

Edited by Srijan Sen