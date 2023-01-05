How to redeem Kerbal Space Program and Shadow Tactics Aiko's Choice for free on Epic Games Store

The Epic Games Store is currently offering two premium titles as part of a weekly giveaway: Kerbal Space Program and Shadow Tactics Aiko's Choice. This means players can expand their libraries without spending any money.

Kerbal Space Program is a very fun game where you take charge of an alien race's space program. It's a hybrid between a sandbox and management game, and offers hours of fun, replayable content.

Shadow Tactics Aiko's Choice is a standalone expansion of the first title. Although there's a link between the two, players will be able to enjoy the content even without completing the first game.

Both the Kerbal Space Program and Shadow Tactics Aiko's Choice are excellent titles that players can download and play right away. The process starts with having an account on the Epic Games Store. This is mandatory since it's needed to redeem the titles, and fortunately, it can be created for free.

As a bonus, users can also connect their profiles with those from other platforms like Xbox and PlayStation. This will enable them to enjoy cross-progression on games like Fall Guys. Once the account is created, log in and follow the steps given below:

Search for the free games on offer between January 5 and 12. Enter Kerbal Space Program or Shadow Tactics Aiko's Choice in the search bar to find the games. Alternatively, scroll down to the section for free offerings, where both titles are present. Click on the game of your choice, which will open up the description page. Click Get to proceed to the next page. Hit the Confirm button to add Kerbal Space Program or Shadow Tactics Aiko's Choice to your Epic Games Store library. You would have had to specify your payment method on this page, but it will not be required as long as it's within the stipulated period. Once confirmed, the titles will be added to your Epic Games Store library, and you will also get a confirmation on your registered email ID. You can then download and install what you want and play it on your own time. Once redeemed, the games will stay in your library forever and won't expire even when the offer gets over. You will need the Epic Games Store PC application to download and install the offerings. You can get the application directly from Epic's website. It will allow you to manage games in your library and is a better option than using a browser.

Repeat the steps mentioned above and you should have no issue installing either Kerbal Space Program or Shadow Tactics Aiko's Choice. Both are fun titles that can offer hours of entertainment to any player.

The latter is a standalone expansion that builds upon the experience of the main Shadow Tactics game, which has also been provided for free on Epic.

This giveaway isn't anything new as far as the digital store is concerned, as Epic has been conducting such deals for a long time. It even held a 15-day program very recently, which witnessed games like Death Stranding and Mortal Shell being provided at no additional cost.

Those who missed out on the earlier giveaways by the Epic Games Store don't need to feel aggrieved, as many of these games are repeated. Instead, they should redeem Kerbal Space Program and Shadow Tactics Aiko's Choice within the stipulated time period. Players have until next Thursday to do so, and the process is quite simple.

