How to redeem special codes released by Free Fire Bangladesh on rewards redemption site

Free Fire is part of growing esports landscape. With a lot of tournaments around the corner, there is a lot of scope for players to make a career out of esports.

The league stages of the Free Fire Bangladesh Championship are currently underway, and the matches for the first day have finally concluded.

Fans witnessed fierce competition between the teams of groups A and B. The event had three live viewership milestones of 5k,10k, and 20k. Two of the milestones were crossed, and a code was released by the developers.

Users can claim the rewards from the official reward redemption site.

Also Read: How to get Free Fire Diamonds from the in-game top-up center (2021)

How to use redeem codes in Garena Free Fire: Step-by-step guide

Redeem code: FFBC2T35EPWZ

(Note: The code is valid till Feb 16th 2021 23:59 BST/Feb 16th 2021 23:29 IST)

Reward: Justice Fighter and Vandal Revolt Weapon Loot Crate

Advertisement

Redeem codes are one of the easiest ways for players to obtain various in-game items free of cost.

Visit the Free Fire Redemption site

Step 1: Rewards can be redeemed from the official redemption website of Garena Free Fire. Users must click on the link given below to visit the webpage:

Free Fire redemption website: Click here

Step 2: Users with guest accounts will not be able to use the redeem code in Free Fire. They must bind their accounts with Facebook, Google, VK, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or Twitter.

Enter the redeem code

Step 3: Next, users will have to enter the code in the text field and press the "Confirm" button.

Advertisement

Step 4: Finally, tap on the "OK" button.

Click on 'OK'

Players, will be able to redeem the rewards from the mail section in Free Fire. Simultaneously, any in-game currency will directly be credited to the account of the player.

The rewards can be collected from the in-game mail section

It is important to note that the redeem codes are only available for a specific duration. After its expiry, users will receive an error message stating that the code has expired or is invalid.

Advertisement

Also Read: Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs UnGraduate Gamer: Who has better stats in Free Fire in February 2021?