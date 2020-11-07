How to reduce recoil in COD Mobile

COD Mobile is a famous battle royale game for both Android and iOS platforms. It offers high-quality graphics and lots of modes and maps to the players. This game has gained more than 250 million downloads on Play Store since its release more than a year ago.

The esports scene in this title is also thriving. A player who wants to reach the level of a professional player in COD Mobile can do so by having outstanding aiming skills and reaction time.

Another top aspect of a pro is recoil control. There are lots of weapons to choose from, and all have different recoil patterns. This article shares some tips to reduce recoil in this game.

Guide for reducing recoil in COD Mobile

#1 Enabling gyroscope

Image via Activision

The gyroscope sensor helps players control their on-screen character movements and recoil by tilting their smartphones. It is a great way to master recoil control, be it with various assault rifles or different scopes in this game.

However, gamers might need some time to master the use of the gyroscope properly. For this, they can play the various multiplayer modes or the training mode. Once they learn the full use of the gyro in COD Mobile, they will become better players.

Advertisement

#2 Finding best sensitivity settings

Image via Activision

Sensitivity settings play a vital role in recoil control in COD Mobile. If players have the perfect sensitivity settings, it will be effortless to control the recoil pattern for different weapons under different scopes.

We discuss some of the best camera sensitivity, firing sensitivity, and gyroscope sensitivity settings for COD Mobile players below:

Camera sensitivity settings:

Third Person Sensitivity: 85-95%

FPP View Turning Sensitivity: 70-80%

Optics: 90 - 100%

Tactical Scope Sensitivity: 55-65%

3x Tactical Scope: 55-60%

4x Tactical Scope: 45-50%

Sniper Scope Sensitivity: 45-50%

Firing sensitivity settings:

Third Person Sensitivity: 85-95%

FPP View Turning Sensitivity: 70-80%

Optics: 90 - 100%

Tactical Scope Sensitivity: 55-65%

3x Tactical Scope: 55-60%

4x Tactical Scope: 45-50%

Sniper Scope Sensitivity: 45-50%

Gyroscope sensitivity settings:

Third Person Sensitivity: 100-120%

FPP View Turning Sensitivity: 70-100%

Optics: 30-50%

Tactical Scope Sensitivity: 25-40%

3x Tactical Scope: 20-35%

4x Tactical Scope: 15-25%

Sniper Scope Sensitivity: 10-25%

Players should keep in mind that they must not copy the same sensitivity settings as others. They can tweak these settings a bit and create their perfect sensitivity settings in the training room.

Advertisement

#3 Using appropriate grips and muzzle

Image via Activision

The last tip to learn better recoil control is by equipping proper grips and muzzles on the weapons. Players can visit the inventory section of COD Mobile and pre-equip different grips and muzzles on all sorts of weapons in the multiplayer mode. They must equip those grips that provide them the best control over firearms.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more updates on COD Mobile.

Also read: How to aim like a pro in COD Mobile