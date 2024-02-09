How to refund Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash on PS5, Xbox, and PC

The recently released anime game Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash has been crowned the most refunded game in the shortest time. Released on February 2, 2024, for all mainline gaming systems, the Jujutsu Kaisen-themed title has been refunded by more than 100 thousand players worldwide, setting a new record for any modern AAA release.

While refunding games has been streamlined on all major console and PC storefronts, it can still be a bit confusing, especially for players who might be new to certain console or gaming platforms. While getting refunds against games is very easy on PC storefronts like Steam, it's not the same for PlayStation or Xbox.

Here's a comprehensive guide on how to get a refund against your copy of Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash on all platforms, including Steam, PlayStation Store, and Xbox.

A step-by-step guide to refund Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash on PS5, Xbox, and Steam

Getting a refund for games on Steam is a simple process as long as you haven't logged in more than 2 hours of playtime and haven't had the game in your account for more than 2 weeks. However, on PlayStation and Xbox, the regulations governing refunds are a bit more strict, and as a result, the process is way more cumbersome compared to Steam.

Here's how to get a refund for Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash on all platforms:

Steam

On Steam, make sure you don't have more than 2 hours of playtime if the game isn't in your library for more than 14 days . Do note that the 14-day period for Steam games start following their official release.

of playtime if the game isn't in your library for more than . Do note that the 14-day period for Steam games start following their official release. Once you make sure that you meet the criteria for registering a refund request, head to the Support tab on the Steam desktop app and click on Purchases .

tab on the Steam desktop app and click on . Under the Purchases tab, select Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash, and choose Request a refund for this product .

. Mention why you want the refund, and wait for a confirmation email from Steam.

Steam usually initiates a refund for purchases within a couple of hours. If you choose to get the refund on your Steam Wallet instead of the original payment method, it should show up within 24 hours on your Steam account.

PlayStation and Xbox

In the case of PlayStation and Xbox, getting refunds can be a bit of a hassle. You're essentially required to go to the official support channels of PlayStation and Xbox and get in touch with them via their official support email. Additionally, PlayStation doesn't usually issue refunds for PlayStation Store purchases if you've already downloaded the game.

Xbox does have an in-store feature to submit refund requests on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S, which can be accessed via the Order history page. However, the process and the overall refunding experience aren't as snappy or straightforward as Steam.