Free Fire is one of the most downloaded games on the Android platform, with millions around the world playing it. However, occasionally, users might face issues relating to purchases, or wish to report cheaters, or appeal against a ban.

To resolve such problems and queries, they may wish to contact the help centre and register a complaint/request, which is what we discuss in this article.

How to register a complaint with the Free Fire help centre

Players can submit a request to the game's support by following these steps:

Step 1: Click here to access the form for filing a complaint/request.

Select the required issue faced

Step 2: Then, select the issue you are facing.

You can submit a request for the following issues:

Hacker Report Form

Game Concerns

Appeal a Ban

Account Loss (FB, VK, or Gmail deactivated permanently.)

Payment & missing items

Step 3: Fill in necessary information like IGN, Player ID, and provide a detailed description of the issue.

Press on the submit button after filling in all the necessary information

Step 4: After filling in the required information, players can click on the 'Submit' button. The complaint will be forwarded to the Free Fire support.

However, there is no way to register a telephonic complaint, and hence, all such numbers to Free Fire available on the internet are fake.

All the details that have been provided by you must be correct for the request/complaint to be registered. In case there is any mismatch in the data provided, the request will be rejected. Also, you will have to give proof (screenshots) for all the requests/complaints.

There is also no way to appeal against a ban if the reason behind it is the usage of an illicit application.

