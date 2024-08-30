How to remove the cinematic black bars in Star Wars Outlaws

Star Wars Outlaws presents the best-looking Lucasfilms video game experience yet, but some may be bothered by the black bars implemented during gameplay and cutscenes. Intended to enhance the cinematic feel of the game and supplement its polished, high-end visuals, this ends up having the opposite effect for many players.

It may feel obtrusive to general gameplay and since it is an option that is enabled by default, fans will have to change the option manually. Here is how to turn off the cinematic black bars in Star Wars Outlaws.

How to remove the black bars in Star Wars Outlaws

Toggle this option to remove the black bars (Image via Ubisoft)

The solution is as simple as hitting a toggle. To do so, navigate to the Settings option. Depending on whether you are playing on a PC or console, the next step will be different. On PC, select "Video" while console users must click the "Display and Graphics" option.

Trending

Both will have an option called "Cinematic display mode", which will be set to 21:9 by default. This aspect ratio introduces the black bars in the game, making for a squashed image presentation. Simply toggle this option to "Fill Screen" and the black bars will be gone. As the name suggests, it makes the game utilize the full screen to render its elements.

Also Read: 5 tips to get started in Star Wars Outlaws

While some players may prefer the immersive, movie-like display of the 21:9 mode, we recommend everyone to play with Fill Screen enabled. This is because the game cuts off the upper and lower portions of the screen while the black bars are enabled, so some visual elements are cut off from view. This can make it cumbersome when driving around.

Additionally, given that the game features stealth elements, knowing who or what is around the corner is crucial. The black bars also adjust the HUD and UI elements on the screen, making them smaller in the cinematic mode. If players like the black bars, then they can simply revert to it by selecting the 21:9 option again.

This is all you need to know about removing the aspect ratio black bars in Star Wars Outlaws to get a more cohesive visual presentation. Star Wars Outlaws is available on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S. Read our full review of the game to find out what makes it a great Star Wars experience.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for today's Wordle answer or some helpful Strands hints for today's NYT games? We've got all the solutions and tips you need right here!