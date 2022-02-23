How to remove the FPS lock and achieve maximum frames in Lost Ark

Though Lost Ark is not a shooter title, players will still want to play the game with the maximum amount of frames per second.

A big reason for MMORPG's success has been the accessibility of the game. The game is free to play, and all the game modes are available to players. Additionally, the game is exclusive to PCs but hardly requires a mega-powered gaming rig to provide sufficient frames per second (FPS).

Mama Nades Best @MamaNadesBest Lost Ark is killing my eyes. My only complaint is the stuttering and lack of frames. Hoping for updates to fix it soon. Lost Ark is killing my eyes. My only complaint is the stuttering and lack of frames. Hoping for updates to fix it soon.

However, the game is locked to 60 FPS by default since it runs on a borderless window mode.

Running the frames at the highest available frame rate becomes especially important when playing PvP mode. While the process may be a bit complex, players can choose to go beyond the 60-FPS limit if their devices can support it.

Unlocking the maximum FPS in Lost Ark is pretty simple

Players will need to engage in two tasks to unlock the available frames. One of the changes can be done in Lost Ark, while the other will require players to use their graphics card's driver software.

Follow these steps to unlock the maximum frame rate:

Open the game and go to settings

Go to 'video' and change the screen from 'borderless window' to 'full screen'

Close the game

The next steps will differ according to the player's GPU:

AMD GPU

Players must launch the AMD Radeon Software

Under the gaming tab, players need to choose Lost Ark

Players must enable the Radeon Enhanced Sync

NVIDIA GPU

Players must open the Nvidia Control Panel

Choose Manage 3D Settings

Go to Program Settings

Select Lost Ark from the available executable files

Players must then turn off the Vertical Sync

Click on Apply to save the changes

Following these steps will remove the 60-FPS cap, and players will get the highest available frames per second.

In addition, players are advised to take general steps like closure of background apps to ensure that the game can run smoothly without any sudden drop in frames.

