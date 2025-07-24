How to remove Frostbite in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers

Frostbite in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers is a status debuff that can definitely cause some headaches. It will affect your stamina, considerably restricting your movement. While it doesn't harm your health, like Corruption in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers, stamina is still a crucial resource you need to dodge or perform attacks.
This article will cover everything you need to know about Frostbite in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers.
How to deal with Frostbite in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers
Two items in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers will allow you to deal with Frostbite.
- Sapphire Lotus Seed
- Spicy Soup
Both of these allow you to remove Frostbite in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers and will come in handy while exploring the Cloudspire region.
Where to find Sapphire Lotus Seed in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers
Sapphire Lotus Seed is found abundantly in the Cloudspire region of the game. You will reach this place after defeating Commander Honglan in the Tang Emperor's Palace and obtaining the Revenant Temple gate key. Check the various glowing loots in the Cloudford region to obtain Sapphire Lotus Seed.
This item is quite common throughout the area; you can also purchase it from Wu Gang at the cost of 160 Red Mercury. Consuming the Sapphire Lotus Seed will cure you of Frostbite in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers.
Where to find Spicy Soup in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers
The Spicy Soup is a rare item and can be found in the Cloudford region of Wuchang: Fallen Feathers. You can find it near dead bodies throughout the snowy map, or you can buy it from Wu Gang by spending 100 Red Mercury.
Spicy Soup will not only cure your Frostbite affliction but also prevent the status effect build-up for a certain time.
What is Frostbite in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers?
Frostbite is a type of Status Effect debuff enemies or the environment can inflict upon you. As the name suggests, this will happen when exploring the snowy mountain region of Cloudspire, and can be inflicted by enemies and bosses such as the Mistress of the Night - Huang Yan.
Once you're afflicted with Frostbite (indicated by the blue icon on your screen), your stamina is reduced by half. This will restrict your mobility, making boss fights even harder, as it also reduces the frequency with which you can dodge to perform shimmer and gain Skyborn Might.
Unlike Burn of Corruption Wuchang: Fallen Feathers, the Frostbite effect does not affect your HP bar.
