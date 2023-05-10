How to remove negative quirks in Darkest Dungeon 2

Quirks can be the make or break for a player in Darkest Dungeon 2. If positive, they can help you along your journey in the treacherous in-game world, but if negative, they can be an annoyance in what is already an adamant game to conquer. These negative quirks will test the players' resolve and sanity and may make them slow down or back up in their journey.

The most common way of removing negative quirks is by visiting the field hospital. Subtracting a negative quirk from a hero in the Hospital costs a lot of relics, and it also requires them to stay at the Hospital for a certain amount of time, depending on the severity of the quirk. Although expensive and time-consuming, this is the only optimal way of removing your choice of negative quirks from your heroes.

Other ways to remove negative quirks in Darkest Dungeon 2

Unfortunately, visiting the field hospital is the only reliable method of removing negative quirks in the game. There are also other methods of eliminating negative quirks from your heroes, but all of them are very random and unpredictable.

One of the other methods of removing negative quirks is by using certain in-game items. Items such as Slime Mold, Meditative Totem, Wild Tea, Rabid Blood Extract, and Experimental Remedy have a random chance of making the player generate and lose quirks. The only problem with this method is that the quirks you lose could be positive, and the chances of losing the same negative quirks you desire to lose are pretty low.

Some other ways of removing or gaining quirks are hitting or being hit by specific types of enemies, meltdowns, or taking an option at the Academic's study. Still, once again, these are completely random and won't be specific to your needs unless you are lucky.

What are quirks in Darkest Dungeon 2?

Quirks in Darkest Dungeon 2 are also known as traits. These personality strengths or flaws can positively or negatively impact your heroes. Quirks are randomly generated when you recruit new heroes, and they can also be gained or removed through various in-game events and interactions.

Some quirks can provide bonuses to a hero's stats, such as increased damage or accuracy, while others can hinder their performance, such as reduced speed or increased stress.

There are many types of quirks in Darkest Dungeon 2, ranging from combat-related quirks that affect a hero's abilities and resistances to exploration-related quirks that affect their scouting ability or chance of finding loot. By managing your heroes' quirks wisely, you can improve their chances of survival and success.

What is Darkest Dungeon 2?

Darkest Dungeon 2 is a sequel to the popular video game Darkest Dungeon. It is a role-playing, roguelike game set in a dark, dangerous world full of monsters. Choose from various unique heroes and guide them through multiple dungeons, battling terrifying creatures and overcoming several obstacles.

Set in a gothic-grim atmosphere, Darkest Dungeon picked up a huge fan following, and there has been a lot of anticipation for its sequel to be released finally. After being in early access for a couple of years, Darkest Dungeon 2 was officially released on May 8, 2023. It has been one of the year's most anticipated games and is available to download on the Steam and Epic Games Store.

