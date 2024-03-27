You can replay missions in Rise of the Ronin to make different choices and use different playstyles in them. In this action-adventure role-playing game (RPG), your decisions affect the narrative. Hence, replaying missions allows you to make choices different from the ones you made earlier and get new outcomes.

The title's combat mechanics are tough to grasp, and this feature lets you redo quests till you're satisfied with your gameplay. Contrary to other titles in this genre, you can replay missions in Rise of the Ronin without starting a new game. Therefore, you get the opportunity to experience all the different narratives in one save data.

This article discusses how you can easily replay missions in Rise of the Ronin.

A guide on how to replay missions in Rise of the Ronin

This menu appears once you interact with the Testament of the Soul in Rise of the Ronin (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

To replay missions in Rise of the Ronin, you must interact with the Testament of the Soul. Doing this doesn’t reset your progress and lets you redo the missions without hassle. Follow the steps given below to unlock the Testament of the Soul and activate it:

First, complete the first chapter in Yokohama. Once the chapter ends, the Testament of Soul will be unlocked.

Visit the Saihoji Temple in Senzoku. This place has the Testament of Soul. You can also find it in other temples on the map.

Interact with the Testament of the Soul scroll. When you do this, a window will appear with all the missions you have previously completed. Then, choose a mission and select the Retry option.

option. Once you click the Retry option, the mission will start from the beginning. You will be able to make different choices, collect any loot you missed previously, and finish the quest the way you want.

It's also worth noting that any mission replayed using the Testament of Soul will feature all cutscenes associated with it.

That concludes our guide on how to replay quests in the title.

