How to unlock the Fire Pipe in Rise of the Ronin

The Fire Pipe in Rise of the Ronin is one of the best weapons with massive damage-dealing capabilities. In this RPG, this flamethrower (Fire Pipe) is extremely useful in fighting against multiple enemies at once and helps to burn wooden enemy shields. You must try to unlock it to level the playing field against heavily armored samurai, villain bosses, and other enemies.

Although Katana and Odachis are the most lethal weapons in this game, Fire Pipe is a commendable secondary weapon for quickly defeating enemies in main and side missions. This will help you progress in the story fruitfully.

To unlock the Fire Pipe in Rise of the Ronin, you must complete a quest and establish a bond with Igashichi Izuka.

How to get the Fire Pipe in Rise of the Ronin

Invent Fire Pipe with Igashichi Izuka (Image via Team Ninja)

You can get the Fire Pipe in Rise of the Ronin by completing the A Lucky Find Put to Use mission issued by Igashichi Izuka. He will provide two quests, one where you must retrieve certain camera schematics from Maita Castle and one where you must use the Detector to assassinate nine imperial officials.

Follow the steps below to obtain the Fire Pipe in Rise of the Ronin without hassle:

Interact with Igashichi Izuka to get the Camera mission.

Complete that mission and visit him in the photo studio situated in Yokohama. Interact with him.

Give Igashichi the first Foreign Book and invent the Fire Pipe in the menu that will appear once you interact with him. Then, it will trigger a cutscene where he asks you for a favor to eliminate a few officials using the Detector.

Select the recommended choices during the cutscene to activate the quest. Two shogunate officials will try to intimidate Igashichi once you leave the studio. Select any of the choices and defeat them.

Follow Igashichi where he keeps his inventions. Once you arrive at the storehouse, he will ask you to use the Detector to sniff out the enemies. Use it to locate the foes.

Stealthily approach each enemy and eliminate them from behind. However, the mission would not fail if you decide to go guns-blazing.

Once you clear the path and reach the storehouse, Igashichi will offer you a gift. Get the Fire Pipe in Rise of the Ronin by going near the table behind Igashichi.

Equip the flamethrower in the secondary weapon slot and defeat the invading thieves to unlock it.

You must note that the Fire Pipe requires the Fire Pipe Fuel and won’t work if you don’t have enough of it. Hence, you must craft and stock it in your inventory to never run out.

