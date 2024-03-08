Rise of the Ronin trophy list leaked online

Rise of the Ronin trophy list details have emerged online, ahead of its March 22, 2024 official release. The list is extensive, detailing the various collectibles, story campaigns and side objectives that players will need to complete in order to progress through Team Ninja’s upcoming action-adventure hack-and-slash PlayStation 5 RPG set in the Bakumatsu period of Japan.

As the list is based on leaks, be sure to take the contents of the section below with a grain of salt.

Note: Spoilers for Rise of the Ronin will follow. Discretion is advised.

The entire Rise of the Ronin trophy list

The entire Rise of the Ronin trophy list can be found below, listed in no particular order. This information comes courtesy of PowerPyx:

Rise of the Ronin : Collect all trophies.

: Collect all trophies. Flying the Nest : Clear the Prologue.

: Clear the Prologue. Curtain Falls, Curtain Rises : Discover that your Blade Twin still lives.

: Discover that your Blade Twin still lives. Infiltrate the Prison Complex : Successfully reach Shoin Yoshida.

: Successfully reach Shoin Yoshida. A Happy Memory : Take a photo at Taka Murayama’s request.

: Take a photo at Taka Murayama’s request. Black Ships, Long Shadows : Clear chapter 1 to unlock this Rise of the Ronin trophy.

: Clear chapter 1 to unlock this Rise of the Ronin trophy. Meeting Kaishu Katsu : Speak with Kaishu Katsu on the Sumida River.

: Speak with Kaishu Katsu on the Sumida River. A Show for the Shogun : Discover the identity of the mysterious samurai from the duel.

: Discover the identity of the mysterious samurai from the duel. Strange Bedfellows : Craft a truce between the Choshu and Roshigumi clans.

: Craft a truce between the Choshu and Roshigumi clans. Cities of Darkness : Clear chapter 2 of the game.

: Clear chapter 2 of the game. The Satsuma-Choshu Alliance : Persuade Takamori Saigo.

: Persuade Takamori Saigo. The Battle of Toba-Fushimi : Complete (and end) the Battle of Toba-Fushimi.

: Complete (and end) the Battle of Toba-Fushimi. A Veiled Edge’s Future : Confront and seal the fate of your Blade Twin.

: Confront and seal the fate of your Blade Twin. The Dawn of a New Japan : Clear chapter 3 of the campaign.

: Clear chapter 3 of the campaign. Threads of Fate : Forge your first Bond.

: Forge your first Bond. One Good Turn Deserves Another : Give your first gift.

: Give your first gift. Veiled Vow : Successfully start your first romantic relationship.

: Successfully start your first romantic relationship. Fateful Encounter : Obtain your first Level 4 Personal Bond.

: Obtain your first Level 4 Personal Bond. Home Sweet Home : Obtain your first Level 3 Area bond.

: Obtain your first Level 3 Area bond. Collector : Obtain your first Completion Reward.

: Obtain your first Completion Reward. Good to Go : Perform upgrades to your Armor, Weapon and Sub-Weapon.

: Perform upgrades to your Armor, Weapon and Sub-Weapon. Transfer of Power : Complete your first Bond Transfer to unlock this Rise of the Ronin trophy.

: Complete your first Bond Transfer to unlock this Rise of the Ronin trophy. Resonance : Equip at least four pieces of equipment with the same bonuses.

: Equip at least four pieces of equipment with the same bonuses. Fresh Start : Customize your longhouse.

: Customize your longhouse. Traveling Through Time : Retry a mission using a Testament of the Soul.

: Retry a mission using a Testament of the Soul. Striver’s License : Obtain the highest rank of Master at the dojo.

: Obtain the highest rank of Master at the dojo. Horseback Hero : Obtain the highest rank of Master in horseback archery.

: Obtain the highest rank of Master in horseback archery. Winged Warrior : Obtain the highest rank of Master during gliding training.

: Obtain the highest rank of Master during gliding training. Firearm Genius : Obtain the highest rank of Master in firearms training.

: Obtain the highest rank of Master in firearms training. Cheater Beater : Catch a total of 5 cheaters during Odds and Evens.

: Catch a total of 5 cheaters during Odds and Evens. Style Guru : Completely master all 3 combat styles.

: Completely master all 3 combat styles. A Jack of Trade is a Master of All : Master one of the four available stat types.

: Master one of the four available stat types. Contraption Creator : Progress through Technology Development 15 times to unlock this particular RIse of the Ronin trophy.

: Progress through Technology Development 15 times to unlock this particular RIse of the Ronin trophy. Shadow Stalker : Complete 100 assassinations.

: Complete 100 assassinations. Moneybags : Accumulate a total of 150,000 sen.

: Accumulate a total of 150,000 sen. Well-Rounded Ronin : Hit Level 55.

: Hit Level 55. Friendly Neighborhood Ronin : Complete all Bond Missions.

: Complete all Bond Missions. Social Climber : Take part in missions with all possible allies.

: Take part in missions with all possible allies. Martial Arts Maniac : Use every weapon to defeat enemies.

: Use every weapon to defeat enemies. Sightseer : Complete all photographic spots.

: Complete all photographic spots. Cats Over All : Collect all cats.

: Collect all cats. Solitary Ronin : Complete every mission without allies.

: Complete every mission without allies. Life Saver : Successfully complete a “No-Kill” mission.

: Successfully complete a “No-Kill” mission. Tears of a Blue Demon : Defeat the Blue Demon on the Black Ship to unlock this Rise of the Ronin trophy.

: Defeat the Blue Demon on the Black Ship to unlock this Rise of the Ronin trophy. Midnight Crossing : Complete any optional Ronin mission using the Midnight difficulty setting.

: Complete any optional Ronin mission using the Midnight difficulty setting. The Greater Opportunity : Save Shinsaku Takasugi.

: Save Shinsaku Takasugi. Farewell, Black Cat : Save Soji Okita.

: Save Soji Okita. Twilight Fencer : Save Ryoma Sakamoto.

: Save Ryoma Sakamoto. Dive of the Ronin: Glide from the elevated deck of the Kiyomizudera Temple.

