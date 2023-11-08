Sony's PlayStation platform has received numerous additions to its ever-expanding game library this year, ranging from new titles to remakes of old favorites. Despite a poor start, the fifth PlayStation console already has an astounding number of games, ranging from exclusives to non-exclusives and AAA picks to indie titles.

While the PS5 was first swamped with cross-generation titles that could be played on its predecessor, choosing the best PlayStation 5 games has become increasingly challenging.

This article lists some of the best titles available on the PlayStation 5 that you should play in 2023.

Note: The list is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions

Must-play PlayStation 5 games of 2023

1) Marvel's Spider-Man 2

The much-awaited sequel to the 2018 game was only released last month (Image via Insomniac)

Following the popularity of Insomniac's original Spider-Man game and its spin-off, Miles Morales, Marvel's Spider-Man 2 allows the two Spider-Men to join forces and swing around a beautiful New York skyline. The game improves on previously established mechanics and adds new ones, like being able to catapult yourself using webs or using the new gliding feature to traverse the city faster.

Spider-Man 2 introduces new comic-book adversaries, such as Kraven the Hunter and the beloved Venom. It also reveals more about the other Symbiotes that players may encounter in future Insomniac games in this setting.

2) Final Fantasy XVI

You play as protagonist Clive Rosfield in the latest entry to the Final Fantasy series (Image via Square Enix)

Final Fantasy XVI alters most of what you may know about the series, shifting into a pure-action RPG environment. Still, it does so while telling a well-written tale and having some of the best real-time combat the franchise has seen.

In the game, you take on the role of Clive Rosfield and travel through the fictional world of Valiesthea, which is in chaos and where war is common. If you have a PlayStation 5, you will have a lot of fun with Final Fantasy XVI.

3) Lies of P

Lies of P satisfies the thirst for the lack of a Bloodborne sequel (Image via Neowiz)

2023 has been an excellent year for fans of the Souls-like genre, with hits like Armored Core 6, Lords of the Fallen, and even speculation about Elden Ring's upcoming DLC. Lies of P, a dark spin on the classic Adventures of Pinnochio story, was also released this year. In this game, you explore the dark city of Krat and battle against many terrible monstrosities.

Lies of P is a challenging game with some frightening bosses. Defeating these foes delivers a profound sense of accomplishment. Furthermore, the weapon customization system allows you to create a character perfectly tailored to your desired playstyle.

4) Resident Evil 4 Remake

Protagonist Leon S Kennedy returns with updated visuals and gameplay (Image via Capcom)

Capcom's Resident Evil 4 Remake was one of the most eagerly awaited releases of the year. In the game, you once again play as Leon S. Kennedy and go on a well-known mission to Spain, but with improved gameplay and graphics.

Capcom included all of the fundamental mechanics from the original game here, along with a few extras like parrying. The enhanced gameplay, graphically gorgeous visuals, and the already fantastic story of the original game have made the remake one of the year's biggest hits.

5) Dead Space Remake

Stomping on Necromorphs and scavenging for supplies never gets old (Image via EA)

Dead Space Remake is another fantastic horror game that was released this year. While the saga of Isaac Clarke was kept hidden for years after Visceral Studios was shut down, EA's change of heart and rebuilding of this popular classic gave fans hope.

Dead Space Remake is a fantastic horror title that every PlayStation 5 user should at least try out. The fourth Dead Space game may never be released, but the first title's remake shows that the entire trilogy could be given the same treatment. In the title, you once again take on the role of Isaac Clarke and face swarms of nightmarish creatures known as Necromorphs on the USG Ishimura.

6) Cyberpunk 2077

Cyberpunk 2077's potential truly shined in the year 2023 (Image via CDPR)

Cyberpunk 2077's initial release was a disappointment. The game barely ran on the PlayStation 4, and the number of bugs in it forced Sony to remove it from the store temporarily. However, everyone loves a good comeback story, and Cyberpunk 2077 made headlines once more with its 2.0 patch and DLC Phantom Liberty.

Patch 2.0 of Cyberpunk drastically altered many key mechanics. It completely reworked the skill tree while also adding new features like vehicular combat. The DLC added new content to the game, both in combat and in Dog Town, a new district of Night City.

Without a doubt, Cyberpunk 2077 is one of the best AAA titles on the PlayStation 5.

7) Tales of Arise

Tales of Arise is the latest entry in Bandai Namco's Tales series (Image via Bandai Namco)

When you hear the term JRPG, you immediately think of behemoths like Final Fantasy, Persona, and Fire Emblem. However, if you delve deeper into the genre, you will discover Bandai Namco's Tales series.

The newest game in the franchise, Arise, depicts the story of two races of people, one oppressing the other, and how a group of individuals alters the world order. It's a tale of love, revolution, loss, and friendship.

Tales of Arise, like many recent JRPGs, chooses real-time combat over party-based systems. Each party member has distinct powers and can be summoned when a gauge is filled. The art style, which appears to be created of watercolor, is what really sets the game apart.

Bandai Namco also collaborated with Studio Ufotable (renowned for their work in anime such as Fate and Demon Slayer) to create stunning animated cutscenes. Later this month, the game will receive a story expansion set after the events of the main plot. This is one of the best JRPGs that you can experience on the PlayStation 5.

