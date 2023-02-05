All secrets, collectibles in the Dead Space Remake

The Dead Space Remake (2023) includes various collectible items that players need to locate to achieve 100% game completion.

This guide summarizes the essential secrets and discoveries in the Dead Space Remake, including equipment items, RIG suits, signature fragments, the Peng treasure, text and audio logs, weapon upgrades, RIG logs, and new weapons.

Warning: This list may contain some chapter spoilers.

Dead Space Remake offers different types of collectibles from the chapters

Here’s a breakdown of all the collectibles you will find across the chapters of Dead Space:

Chapter 1: New Arrivals - This chapter has various collectibles, including equipment, RIG links, and logs.

Chapter 2: Intensive Care - In this chapter, you can find weapon upgrades, schematics, and logs.

Chapter 3: Course Correction - This chapter offers new weapons, schematics, and logs.

Chapter 4: Obliteration Imminent – You can find weapon upgrades, schematics, and different types of logs.

Chapter 5: Lethal Devotion - This chapter features a variety of collectibles, including weapons, schematics, and two types of logs.

Chapter 6: Environmental Cataclysm - Weapon upgrades, RIG links, and logs are included in this chapter.

Chapter 7: Into The Void - In this chapter, players can find Suit upgrades, RIG links, and logs.

Chapter 8: Search and Rescue - This chapter contains weapon upgrades, audio, and text logs.

Chapter 9: Dead on Arrival – Get some schematics and text logs as collectibles here.

Chapter 10: In this chapter, players can find logs, RIG schematics, and a weapon upgrade.

Chapter 11: You can obtain the Force Gun Weapon upgrade in this chapter.

Chapter 12: In the final chapter, players can collect several different types of text logs.

Dead Space Remake: Other secret collectibles on offer

Apart from the collectibles spread across the various chapters, there are also a couple of secret collectibles in the Remake. This includes the Peng Treasure and a dozen Marker Fragments that need to be collected.

1) The Peng Treasure :

The Peng Treasure is a unique collectible that only appears in Chapter 11. We recommend finding the Peng Treasure as it is considered a valuable item. It can later be sold for 30,000 Credits in the Remake.

2) Marker Fragments:

The 12 Marker Fragments can only be collected once players have completed the game at least once. Spread across various locations, obtaining the 12 Marker Fragments will lead to an alternate ending in the Dead Space Remake.

Dead Space Remake: All collectibles in one list

Collectible Type Total no. of items Logs 188 Weapons 9 Weapon Upgrades 21 Suit Upgrades 6 Schematics 13 Power Nodes 67 Side-missions 3 Peng's Treasure 1 Marker Fragments 12

Audio, Video, and Text Logs

All audio, video and text logs obtained throughout the USG Ishimura are considered collectibles. Players must either collect or activate the appropriate conditions to play the logs to save them in their RIG’s database for later viewing.

The Dead Space Remake features 188 logs, including all types. By collecting a minimum of 150 logs, players can unlock the “Story Teller” and “Legend Teller” trophies for their playthrough.

Weapons

To earn the “Full Arsenal” trophy, players must collect all 9 weapons in the Dead Space remake. Unlike Dead Space, the Remake gives players actual weapons rather than schematics. However, it requires some exploration to obtain all of them by Chapter 6.

Weapon upgrades

Weapon upgrades are also considered collectibles; most can only be obtained by revisiting earlier areas as the story progresses. To obtain all 21 weapon upgrades, players must explore the ship and increase their clearance level until they gain access to the Master Override.

It’s essential to use the Bench to install all found upgrades, automatically expanding the upgrade tree for the related weapon. Unlocking all weapon upgrades rewards players with the “Built to Order” trophy.

Suit Upgrades

Unique schematics that upgrade Isaac’s Suit are scattered throughout the USG Ishimura. Players can unlock Suit Upgrades for purchase at any store aboard the ship by collecting them. However, unlike other collectibles, obtaining the final Suit Upgrade, Level 6, requires a new Game Plus playthrough.

Schematics

13 schematics in the game can be found and exchanged at the store for related items. To earn the “Merchant” achievement, players only need to collect 12 of these schematics, as the Level 6 Suit schematic is only accessible in a New Game Plus playthrough.

Power nodes

Although serving as a form of currency, power nodes are considered collectibles as there is a limited number available in each playthrough of the USG Ishimura. Excluding those purchased at stores, there are 67 Power Nodes in the game. To earn the “Maxed Out” trophy, players must collect 189 Power Nodes to fully upgrade all weapons and the Suit.

Side missions

The Dead Space Remake features 3 Side Missions that provide additional insight into the events leading up to the necromorph outbreak in the USG Ishimura. Finishing these missions will reward players with a trophy for their playthrough.

Some collectibles in Dead Space Remake are only available for a limited time and can be missed, particularly in Chapter 11 when you reach the point of no return. To obtain these missing collectibles, you will need to restart the game from the beginning in a New Game Plus playthrough.

