All RIG suit upgrade schematic locations in Dead Space remake

Much like the original Dead Space, the recently released Dead Space Remake features a similar RIG suit upgrade system that allows players to find and craft better and more advanced armor for Isaac, the game's protagonist, giving him the necessary boost he needs to go toe-to-toe with the undead Necromorphs on-board USG Ishimura.

Developed by Motive, Dead Space Remake is a faithful recreation of the 2008 sci-fi survival-horror classic. It also features some key differences within its gameplay and narrative delivery, bringing it closer to modern survival horror experiences. The original Dead Space is easily one of the hallmarks of the survival-horror genre.

The remake takes everything great about the 2008 original while adding a few key improvements to make the experience as enjoyable for newcomers as it is for fans of the original. One such critical new addition is the side missions and their rewards. Players can undertake these optional objectives that allow them to earn some beneficial rewards, including the RIG suit upgrades.

While players will find the early tiers of the RIG suit upgrade schematics automatically as part of the story progression, the last few upgrade levels are only available via the completion of a select few side missions.

How to get all RIG suit upgrade schematics in Dead Space Remake

The RIG (Resource Integration Gear) suit is the survival gear that is mandatory for civilians and service personnel alike in the world of Dead Space. The RIG suit comes integrated with a spine-mounted health monitoring system and is equipped with combat capabilities for engineers and service personnel.

While the suit Isaac Clarke, the protagonist of the game, starts his journey with is capable of the basic combat maneuvres, as well as comes equipped with additional inventory space, there are quite a few unique and higher-tier suit schematics he can find throughout his journey through the claustrophobic hallways of USG Ishimura, which can massively increase his survivability when facing the horrifying horrors lurking at every corner of the space station.

Here are all the locations of the RIG suit upgrade schematics that you can find throughout USG Ishimura in Dead Space remake:

RIG suit level 1

This is the default RIG suit Level that you start the game with. You will be stuck with this level 1 RIG suit until you reach the first shop in Chapter 2, where you can buy the next tier of suit upgrades in exchange for a hefty amount of credits.

RIG suit level 2

The level 2 upgrade for the RIG suit can be purchased at the first shop in Chapter 2 for 10,000 credits. The suit upgrade gives Isaac 18 extra inventory slots to store resources and ammunition and a 5% boost to armor.

RIG suit level 3

For the level 3 RIG upgrade schematic, you will need to locate the Intermediate Engineer RIG schematic in the EVA Prep Room in Chapter 4. The upgrade schematic can be found on a bench in the room and used to upgrade Isaac's suit at any shop for 20,000 credits. The level 3 RIG suit gives Isaac 22 inventory slots and a 10% boost to armor.

RIG suit level 4

For the level 4 RIG suit upgrade schematic, you will need to head towards the equipment workshop in chapter 7 and find the Intermediate Miner RIG schematic. Once you have the schematic in your possession, head back to any shops throughout USG Ishimura and use it to upgrade your suit to level 4 for 30,000 credits. The level 3 RIG suit gives Isaac 26 inventory slots and a 15% boost to armor.

RIG suit level 5

For the level 5 RIG suit schematic, you will need to find the Advanced Engineering RIG schematic, which can be found inside the Locker Room and showers in Crew Quarters, accessible after chapter 10. Upgrading the RIG suit to level 5 will cost 60,000 credits, but it is worth it, as it gives Isaac 30 inventory slots and a 20% boost to armor.

RIG suit level 6

The final suit upgrade can only be found after completing Dead Space Remake once and heading back to USG Ishimura in the new game+, where you can buy the RIG suit upgrade for a hefty 99,000 credits. The level 6 RIG suit gives Isaac 30 inventory slots and a 30% boost to armor.

While the last few RIG suit upgrades are locked behind the completion of some optional quests (opening up hidden areas on USG Ishimura), it is well worth putting in the effort to complete those quests, as the suit upgrades can make your life a whole lot easier in Dead Space Remake.

Poll : 0 votes