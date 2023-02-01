How to get level 4 RIG suit in Dead Space Remake?

Dead Space Remake, the survival-horror title that players have been waiting for a long time, has finally been released. It allows them to explore the claustrophobic and horrifying hallways of USG Ishimura and relive the harrowing story of engineer Isaac Clarke.

The original Dead Space, released back in 2008, is easily one of the most influential sci-fi horror games of 2000s, one that sets a benchmark for the modern survival-horror experience.

As such, players were very excited to finally get to replay what is considered to be one of the best games in the survival-horror genre, with a new coat of paint and updated gameplay mechanics. Dead Space Remake, developed by Motive, is a faithful reimagining of the 2008 original, with a few changes made to its gameplay, progression, and narrative delivery to bring it much closer to modern survival-horror standards.

Much like the original title, Dead Space Remake allows players to customize Isaac's makeshift arsenal as well as his RIG suit, giving him additional perks and stat boosts that are deterimental to ensure his survival against the hordes of undead Necromorphs. RIG suits come in various level tiers, with higher level suits featuring perks that make Isaac a Necromorph-killing machine.

However, unlocking the highest tier RIG suit will take a lot of work since it is available fairly late in the game. Here's a comprehensive guide on how to unlock the level 4 RIG suit in Dead Space Remake.

What is a RIG suit in Dead Space Remake?

RIG stands for Resource Integration Gear, which is an integrated health management and strength augmentation system that not only assists the users in navigating treacherous environments, such as space and low gravity zones, but also enables them to directly link their neural systems to monitor their health via the spine-mounted display.

The RIG suit was originally designed to be used as a health monitoring system, especially for elderly people, but was later engineered and adapted as combat and traversal gear for engineers and and other service personnel.

The RIG suits vary depending on their users, with the civilian version often featuring only spine-mounted health monitoring systems, whereas the ones designed for service personnel and engineers feature a vast array of advancements, including combat capabilities.

How to unlock the level 4 RIG suit in Dead Space Remake?

The level 4 RIG suit will not be available to you until you progress till chapter seven - "Into the Void," which will require you to have completed a substantial amount of the story and also kill one of the most spectacular Dead Space bosses, the Leviathan. Here's a step-by-step guide on how you can easily get the level 4 RIG suit after chapter seven:

As you progress thorugh the Mining Deck of USG Ishimura, you will be tasked with multiple objectives including one that requires you to find and send the SOS beacon from the deck.

You will find the SOS beacon in one of the very first rooms you come across in the Mining Deck.

Right beside the SOS beacon, you will find the level 4 RIG suit schematic.

With the schematic in your possession, head back to the store and you'll be immediately able to purchase it, granted you have 35,000 credits saved up.

The level 4 upgrade for the RIG suit will add additional inventory space as well as boost your overall defenses, allowing you to take a few more hits from the undead Necromorphs before requiring an urgent healing or retreat.

The Dead Space Remake also features a higher tier of the RIG suit, the level 5, which requires you to find the very well-hidden Advanced RIG schematic, as well as a level 6 schematic that unlocks in the new game+ mode.

