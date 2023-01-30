All Dead Space remake rig suit upgrades and how to obtain them

Suit upgrades are an essential part of the Dead Space experience. Starting with the Default rig, players can upgrade their suit up to the Advanced Engineering Rig in the main game and the Advanced Soldier Rig in the new game + mode.

The Dead Space remake beautifully recaptures the dark and gloomy atmosphere of the original title while remaking it for a modern audience. Let's look at all the suit upgrades in the Dead Space remake and where to get them.

How to obtain all Dead Space remake rig suit upgrades

There are six suit rigs available in the Dead Space remake. The first is the default suit rig, available from the start of the game, whereas the sixth one is the advanced soldier rig exclusive to the new game + mode.

All of the suit rig upgrades are as follows:

Suit Level 1 (Default rig)

Suit Level 2 (Store upgrade)

Suit Level 3 (Intermediate Engineer Rig)

Suit Level 4 (Intermediate Miner Rig)

Suit Level 5 (Advanced Engineering Rig)

Suit Level 6 (Advanced Soldier Rig)

With that being said, let's take a look at how to upgrade each suit:

Suit Level 1 (Default rig)

Inventory: 12

Armor: None

Location: N/A

Cost: N/A

You start off with the default rig in Dead Space. It offers a base inventory size of 12 but no additional armor. As it is available by default, it does not cost anything.

Suit Level 2 (Store upgrade)

Inventory: 18

Armor: 5%

Location: Store Purchase (any store)

Cost: 10,000 Credits

The level 2 rig suit upgrade will be available for sale by default in the store, which you will find around an hour into the game. This suit increases the inventory size by six to 18 and offers an additional 5% armor for 10,000 Credits.

Suit Level 3 (Intermediate Engineer Rig)

Inventory: 22

Armor: 10%

Location: EVA Prep Room (Chapter 3)

Cost: 20,000 Credits

After completing the main campaign objective, "Reroute Power from Water Purification" in Chapter 3, interact with the circuit breaker and take the left corridor marked "Exterior Access." Find the "EVA Prep Room" room halfway down the corridor and enter it.

The "Intermediate Engineer Rig" suit schematics will be on the bench before you. Bringing the schematics to any shop will unlock the level 3 suit. The suit costs 20,000 Credits and increases the inventory size to 22 and the armor to 10%.

Suit Level 4 (Intermediate Miner Rig)

Inventory: 26

Armor: 15%

Location: Equipment Workshop/Mining Floor 2 (Chapter 7)

Cost: 35,000 Credits

In chapter 7, explore Ishimura's mining section and look for the SOS Beacon. Immediately after, you will come across Nicole at a distance and help her fend off necromorphs. Following this, head down to the Equipment Workshop, where you will find the "Intermediate Miner Rig" schematics on a workbench.

Similar to the previous suit, take it to a shop to unlock the Level 4 suit upgrade, which will increase the inventory size to 26 and offer a 15% armor. The upgrade costs 35,000 Credits.

Suit Level 5 (Advanced Engineering Rig)

Inventory: 30

Armor: 20%

Location: Locker Room and Showers for Zero-G Gym/Crew Quarters Floor 4 (Chapter 10)

Cost: 60,000 Credits

The final suit upgrade achievable in a new game run is the level 5 Advanced Engineering Rig. While looking for the "Crew Deck Key" in the crew quarters, you'll reach a strange Z-Ball arena. In the opposite room, on one of the benches, you will find the Advanced Engineering Rig.

Take the schematics to a shop to unlock the level 5 suit upgrade. It costs 60,000 Credits, capping the inventory at 30 and the armor at 20%

Suit Level 6 (Advanced Soldier Rig)

Inventory: 30

Armor: 30%

Location: Store Purchase (any store in NG+)

Cost: 99,000 Credits

The final suit is exclusive to the New Game + mode. While it does not offer additional inventory space, it increases the armor by 30%. The level 6 Advanced Soldier Rig is available in the store after starting the New Game +, but it might be a while before you can afford the 99,000 Credits it costs.

The Dead Space remake is available now on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and the EA app.

