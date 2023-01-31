How to get security clearance level 1 in Dead Space remake

Dead Space is easily one of, if not the most influential sci-fi horror games of the seventh console generation, i.e., Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3. As such, fans are excited to finally revisit the claustrophobic hallways and terrifying space station USG Ishimura in Motive's Dead Space Remake.

The remake of one of the most iconic horror games of the 2000s allows players to relive the story of engineer Isaac Clarke as he comes face-to-face with terrifying undead creatures, the Necromorphs.

Built from the ground up using the latest iteration of EA's proprietary Frostbite engine, the Dead Space Remake is already heralded by players as one of 2023's best games. The remake is a modern reimagining of the 2008 classic; however, the game features new additions to its story and gameplay systems to align the experience with most modern survival horror titles.

One critical new addition to the Dead Space Remake is the security clearance levels, which act as barriers preventing players from venturing while under-equipped. The security clearance system also adds to the game's exploration and side objectives aspect, where players can unlock new weapon modifications, armor, and resources after gaining access to certain clearance levels.

Security clearance level 1 location and how to obtain it in Dead Space remake

Getting the first security clearance key is straightforward since it is given to you as part of the story and is unmissable. You get the security clearance level 2 key in Chapter 2, "Intensive Care." Here's how you are given possession of the level 1 security clearance key:

You will need to progress through the story until Isaac reaches the medical ward of USG Ishimura, where you will encounter a barricade preventing you from progressing further in the area.

You will need to craft a makeshift explosive to blow up the barricade.

After making your way through the rubble, you will eventually reach the area that resembles a morgue, with multiple mutilated dead bodies lining the floor.

It is recommended that you stomp on the dead bodies on the floor since it will make your life a lot easier with the upcoming boss fight, where the dead bodies have a chance of getting reanimated as a Necromorph.

Further into the morgue, you will come across a walled-off section, which marks the following progression path.

Entering the walled-off area will initiate a short cutscene where the carcass of the captain of USG Ishimura turns into a Necromorph.

As soon as the cutscene ends, you will be thrust into a boss fight against the newly formed Necromorph, which can be tricky. You can easily defeat the boss with some well-timed Plasma Rifle shots and stomps.

Once the captain is defeated, Isaac will get a call from Hammond, and at the end of the conversation, he will be granted security clearance level 1.

Once you gain access to the level 1 security clearance, you can unlock any door or resource container marked with level security. There are also a few new and hidden areas added to USG Ishimura with the Dead Space remake that will require certain clearance levels to access and contain valuable resources, ammunition, and some of the best weapons in the game.

Poll : 0 votes