How to upgrade and get Dead Space remake level 6 suit rig

Dead Space remake is out now, with fans soaking in the visual delight of the upgraded graphics. Exploring the stranded space station, USG Ishimura is filled with peril. Dead Space remake gives players a lot of unique weapons and suit upgrades to survive this journey. A level 6 suit rig termed the EDF rig, or the USM Valor Armor, is a strong suit Issac can don in the game.

Fans must complete a single playthrough of the game on any difficulty first. After starting the Dead Space New Game Plus mode, the suit can be acquired from the in-game store. It is an expensive purchase as it costs 99000 credits. The level 6 EDF rig is worth it, giving Issac a considerable armor boost.

Acquiring the level 6 suit rig in Dead Space remake

Dead Space remake has many new additions, security clearance levels, some new side quests, and even new suits. The level 6 suit rig is one such distinct gear. You can upgrade your suit rig to level 5 in your first playthrough. If you wish to obtain the level 6 suit, you must start a new game plus.

You can start by finishing your current playthrough, playing the game at your own pace, and soaking in the experience. Upon completion, you can navigate to the main menu. You will notice a new game plus option below the new game tab. Select that option and start the game on any difficulty of your liking.

You won’t have the suit in your inventory from the get-go. You must therefore play Chapter 1 before you arrive at the in-game store. This should be located in the Tram Control region of the Hangar Deck. Interact with the store, and the EDF Rig is available for purchase.

As mentioned earlier, this upgraded gear will set you back 99000 credits. However, the game rewards you with credits after completing the first playthrough. You can also access your hard-earned resources and gear from the previous run.

Buy it from the in-game store (Image via EA Motive)

Thus, if you find yourself short of cash, feel free to sell any ammo or undesired items at the store. Once you have enough credits, you must click on the EDF Rig icon, and the suit will be yours for the taking.

The level 6 suit is the most powerful upgrade in the game. It provides 30% increased armor stats and is substantially more robust than the level 5 upgrade. You will thus have an edge in all the battles in the new game plus run. You can raise the difficulty level if you find the game too easy with such decked-out enhancements on your side.

The level 6 suit is worth the effort due to its look alone. The style of this armor piece is reminiscent of the elite EDF soldiers you must have faced in the latter chapters of the game. The helmet has a menacing look thanks to its fierce eyes and daunting chest plate. It gives a terminator-like vibe to Issac’s appearance.

Now you can scream @PraiseAltman111 Might be the only one who really like the new Level 6 suit in Dead Space remake. Reminds me of these guys Might be the only one who really like the new Level 6 suit in Dead Space remake. Reminds me of these guys https://t.co/uQkbhSiy1N

Dead Space remake features some cool weapons as well. One can always experiment with them in their subsequent playthroughs. Fans can always delve into the impossible difficulty mode, where they only get one life in the entire game and failing results in a complete restart from the beginning.

Dead Space remake has been the most anticipated title since its reveal, and the final product justifies the legacy of the original 2008 game. The remake has witnessed a complete visual overhaul to meet current-gen graphics expectations and live up to the franchise’s identity.

The game has received a warm response, with fans touting it as a great horror remake that respects the roots and adds just enough to make it fresh. Dead Space remake is playable only on next-gen consoles PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

