All boss fights in Dead Space Remake

Dead Space is among the most beloved sci-fi horror franchises in existence. The original title in the series, released back in 2008, quickly became one of the best and most influential survival-horror games of the 2000s.

Players are beyond excited to finally get their hands on the highly anticipated Dead Space Remake. The game would allow them to revisit the haunting and claustrophobic setting of USG Ishimura but with a modern coat of paint and updated gameplay systems.

Developed by Motive, Dead Space Remake is a faithful recreation of the 2008 survival-horror classic. It has been built from the ground up using EA's proprietary Frostbite engine for the current-generation consoles, i.e., PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, as well as Windows PC.

Much like the original Dead Space, the 2023 remake of the game features the grotesque undead creatures, the Necromorphs, which come in various shapes and sizes. While the regular Necromorphs can be fairly easy to deal with once players get their hands on the Plasma Cutter and some early makeshift weapons, the real challenge comes from the boss fights.

Although the remake only features a handful of boss fights, every single battle against these gigantic undead monstrosities is a spectacle to behold.

The Brute and the Hive Mind among bosses that Isaac will have to go up against in Dead Space Remake

There are a total of four unique boss fights in Dead Space Remake. Every encounter with these monstrosities is challenging.

Here are all the bosses players will encounter throughout their journey within USG Ishimura:

Brute

Leviathan

Hunter

The Hive Mind

While the final bosses of the game, The Hive Mind and the Hunter, are one-time encounters in the game, the other two reappear in different chapters as new and powered-up variants. These include:

Phantom Brute

Leviathan Remnant

The bosses in Dead Space have always been about quality over quantity. This is something that has remained consistent throughout the series, including the recently released remake of the 2008 original.

The Necromorphs already pose a considerable threat, especially during the early parts of the game, where players often find themselves running out of resources and ammunition.

However, it is the bosses that pose the truest of challenges. This is something that makes them much more enjoyable.

The remake does feature some major changes in terms of its presentation, gameplay, and narrative delivery. However, developer Motive was careful not to interfere with the game's iconic boss fights, which serve as some of the most memorable segments of the original.

Developed by the now-defunct Visceral Games, the 2008 survival-horror classic was very much inspired by games like Resident Evil 4 and Silent Hill. However, after its release and eventual success, the series inspired countless games in the survival-horror genre.

The remake is a great way to both honor and update the legacy of one of the best survival-horror experiences of the 2000s. The game is now available on the PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC (Steam, Epic Games Store, and the EA app).

