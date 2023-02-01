Fact Check: Are there power node doors in Dead Space remake?

Dead Space Remake is easily one of this year's best releases and, for many, an easy contender for the Game of the Year. Developed by Motive, Dead Space Remake is a complete reimagining of the 2008 sci-fi horror masterpiece created by the now-defunct Visceral Studios.

At the time of its release, Dead Space was already an excellent addition to the niche survival-horror genre that influenced countless modern horror games.

However, the game was starting to show its age, with its clunky combat system and very dated visuals. This is where the remake comes in, giving fans of the series another chance at reliving the nightmarish story of engineer Isaac Clarke and his journey through the abandoned space station, USG Ishimura.

Despite being a faithful remake of the 2008 original, Motive's Dead Space Remake features some key differences, both in its narrative and gameplay systems, to keep the experience fresh for fans of the original. Changes made to the remake are also necessary to bring the game closer to modern survival horror games.

With some key changes being made to the remake, some fans might be wondering about one of the most infamous aspects of the original Dead Space, the power node doors, and whether they exist in the remake in the same capacity as 2008 original.

Fortunately for many, Motive has completely removed the power node doors from the Dead Space Remake and implemented far better and more engaging systems in their place.

The power node doors were one of the most infamous and frustrating elements of the original Dead Space for many players. Housing some of the most valuable and useful resources behind them, the power node doors were a core for many players, one that rarely paid off in favor of the player.

In the 2008 original, whenever players came across a power node door, they had to make the tough decision of spending a power node to unlock the door. It is a big gamble, with the alternative being to save the same power node for weapon and suit upgrades.

While the idea of having to make crucial and consequential decisions can be seen as a core aspect of any survival-horror title, the power node doors end up adding an extra layer of tension to an already claustrophobic and horrifying experience in Dead Space.

Thankfully, developer Motive did understand the gripe players had with the power node doors in the original game and opted to remove the system for more streamlined and engaging options in Dead Space Remake.

This also allows players to save up the precious upgrade resources and use them exclusively to level up Isaac's stats or modify his equipment, which is crucial for survival on USG Ishimura.

Systems like security clearance levels and hidden doors that can be unlocked by shooting down purple power bricks are far better options that reward players who take their time to explore than the power node doors of the original.

