How to get Level 5 suit rig in Dead Space remake

With the brand new Dead Space remake, players will relive the iconic classic survival horror experience through a new lens. Stepping back into the hardened boots of Isaac Clarke, hordes of monstrous Necromorphs await the players aboard the spaceship. To take them down, players will acquire many varied weapons as the narrative progresses. But what about defense?

This is where Isaac's engineering suit comes in. The iconic armor has become a hallmark of the Dead Space series. It can now be upgraded to boost protection against enemies. With various tiers of the suit upgrades available in-game, players will slowly work towards the highest tier one: Level 5.

Thus, we look at how to get the Level upgrade for Isaac's suit in the Dead Space remake.

Here's how to get Level 5 upgrade for Isaac's suit in Dead Space remake

As with many other suit upgrades in the game, players will first need to find the schematics. Called the "Advanced Engineer Rig Schematic," it can be found in Chapter 10, which is fairly late into the game. During the "End of Days" mission, players will be tasked with finding all Crew Deck keys.

As the name suggests, this will take players to the Crew Deck area. At the Crew Quarters, head to the Locker Room and Showers area next to the Common Room if coming from north of the map. Inside, the Advanced Rig Schematics will be sitting on a bench under a flickering light.

Pick it up, and this should allow players to purchase the Level 5 suit upgrade for 60,000 Credits from the store. The perks offered by the Level 5 upgrade are as follows:

20% damage resistance

Inventory slots increased by 30

This is the absolute highest-tier suit upgrade for players intending to beat the Dead Space remake in one run. The 20% damage resistance should help players tank hits from enemies, especially the more powerful variants encountered at this point and onwards. It is also recommended to have purchased all previous suit upgrades before moving on to this one. They offer the following benefits:

Level 1: The default suit Isaac Clarke comes equipped with. Has 12 inventory slots.

Level 2: Grants 5% damage resistance while increasing inventory slots by 18. Costs 10,000 Credits.

Level 3: Grants 10% damage resistance and increases inventory slots by 22. Costs 20,000 Credits.

Level 4: Grants 15% damage resistance and increases inventory slots by 26. Costs 35,000 Credits.

Combined with this final upgrade, players should be able to shrug off a decent chunk of damage in the Dead Space remake. However, there is one more suit upgrade tier available: Level 6. This can only be obtained during the New Game Plus mode, meaning players must beat the campaign first and then select this mode to carry over their unlocks and upgrades.

These suits will require a significant sum of money. Given that players will have to spare some cash for other upgrades like Nodes and Weapons, it would not be unreasonable to run low at some point. Thankfully, an exploit in the game allows earning free ammo, which can be sold for a decent amount of Credits in the shops, so interested players may want to try that.

Dead Space remake is available on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S

