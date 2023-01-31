How to obtain infinite ammo for the Pulse Rifle in Dead Space remake

The Dead Space remake is all about surviving against the horrors that lurk aboard the USG Ishimura. Protagonist Isaac Clarke has a packed armory to take down the terrifying Necromorphs that roam the derelict spaceship. However, players must be conservative with their resources to brave the dangers they will face, especially on harder difficulties.

Thankfully, Dead Space remake players have found a method that allows them to craft infinite ammo. For gamers who find the entire ordeal to be tense and spooky, this trick should alleviate the issue. Here's how to do it in your playthrough.

Steps and requirements for using the infinite ammo exploit in Dead Space remake

Dead Space @deadspace Going to the store real quick, want anything? Going to the store real quick, want anything? https://t.co/ejNmjIqKdH

To start, one needs to meet a few requirements in the Dead Space remake: the Pulse Rifle in Chapter 2, at least seven nodes to invest in for the weapon's upgrades, and at least 5000 Credits to spare. The next step is to look for a bench. Since the game's Intensity Director algorithm randomly spawns enemies around the user based on Isaac's status, progress, and position, players should look for an area where they cannot spawn. The Hangar-Cargo-Tram Control area is a good pick, as the Necromorphs cannot spawn inside or enter it. This area also allows access to a shop, which makes the process easier.

After completing this step, players should head to the bench in the Tram area, which is inside the Medical room. At this point, it's crucial to ensure no upgrades have been spent on the Pulse Rifle. Otherwise, players will need to reset them at the bench for 5,000 Credits to begin to work through this exploit. The gist is to gain surplus ammo by reinvesting in upgrades and repeating the process.

Here's the rest of the process to be followed in the Dead Space remake:

Aim at the floor and use the alt-fire of the Pulse Rifle, which is essentially a proximity mine. Interestingly, aiming at the proximity mine on the ground will grant players an option to turn it into standard Pulse Rifle ammo. Pick it up to add the new Pulse Rifle ammo to your inventory. Using the bench, invest one node into capacity (CAP), i.e., the first node for the upgrade tree. This step should grant players a full magazine in the gun immediately. Repeat the mine-to-ammo conversion process by shooting out mines until low on ammo. Go back into the upgrades to invest nodes for the second CAP upgrade and repeat until all five CAP nodes have been used. At the end of each turn, players will be left with extra ammo in their inventory. Once the nodes have been invested in, reset the upgrade tree by paying 5,000 Credits. The reset should grant back all incested nodes so players can repeat the process.

Essentially, this hack in the Dead Space remake lets players discard the "free" ammo, put it in their inventory, and refill their weapon ammo via the CAP upgrade to repeat the process, gaining free ammo every time. If players find themselves running out of money for upgrade resets, they can sell extra ammo for Credits in the nearby store. Now, there is not only an infinite supply of extra ammo but also allow access to unlimited money.

Dead Space remake is available on PC, PS5, and XSX|S.

Poll : 0 votes