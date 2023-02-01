How to get Level 2 suit rig in the Dead Space remake

The Dead Space remake is a robust overhaul of the original classic. It has been built from the ground up for this generation, and the results are nothing short of spectacular. The game retains its signature tense moments as well as Issac's suit and weapon repository. Players can upgrade their suit rigs to fare better in the latter parts of the game.

Five rig levels are available regularly throughout the game's story. Issac starts with a default suit in the Dead Space remake that is serviceable at best. To rank up the rig to level 2, players can head to the in-game store and purchase it for 10000 credits.

Obtaining the level 2 suit rig in the Dead Space remake is possible early on

Getting the level 2 suit rig upgrade for Issac won't take long. You can acquire it as early as Chapter 1, New Arrivals. An hour into the game, right around the end of this chapter, the rig appears in the store. All you need is 10000 credits in your wallet to own it.

The crew disembarks on the USG Ishimura to find no soul in sight in the docking bay and ventures further inside. In the starting hub area, you are tasked to sync Issac's rig. This moment is the first time you see his suit have a blue health bar at the spine.

First-time suit sync (Image via EA Motive)

Issac begins a ship scan that triggers the alarms in the room, which serves as an introduction to grizzly necromorphs. One of his teammates gets killed here. In the spur of the moment, the crew gets separated and elopes in random directions to get away from the creatures. Soon after, you get the iconic Plasma Cutter.

You will receive calls from your crewmates asking you to repair the tram system. While facing a few necromorphs on the way, you can come across some rooms. Explore every nook and cranny for breakable boxes, ammo, and med packs. There are some lockers too, which you can check. Apart from ammo, these may contain credits or items to sell in the store.

Credits can also be found lying on the floor in hidden rooms. Collect as many items as possible and fill your inventory to the maximum. Issac's default suit comes with 12 inventory slots. It has no armor protection to shield you from enemies. Thus, it is imperative to get a level 2 suit rig.

Toward the end of the chapter, a singularity core explodes that flings Issac away. You will encounter more necromorphs at this juncture. Defeat them and head to the medical deck. This task is part of the objective, so you can't miss it. An elevator in the hub area will lead you right to the first store in the Dead Space remake.

Dead Space @deadspace Going to the store real quick, want anything? Going to the store real quick, want anything? https://t.co/ejNmjIqKdH

Interact with the store, and you will have all the purchasable items on your screen. You should have more than 10000 credits in your wallet, which can be seen on the top left side.

Sell all the unwanted items if you can, and acquire more credits. Select the level 2 suit upgrade, which triggers a short cutscene. Issac steps into the chamber, and upon exit, he will be equipped with the new rig.

This upgrade adds six more inventory slots, increasing it to 18. It also offers a 5% boost to your armor. You can then proceed with the story by having a much better suit rig by your side.

The Dead Space remake is a good opportunity for newcomers to dip their toes in this universe. It is a hallmark title that blends sci-fi with survival horror and comprises gameplay elements that give players a fair chance to endure the scares.

One can leverage the different difficulty options the Dead Space remake provides. There are rewards for completing the apparently impossible difficulty mode. Dead Space veterans can embark on a quest to earn these rewards, but they will have to play the game from the start if they fail even once.

Poll : 0 votes