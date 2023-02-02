Dead Space Remake PC performance guide: Optimal settings for best performance

Dead Space is easily one of, if not the most iconic and influential survival-horror games of the 2000s, and one that has inspired countless third-person modern sci-fi horror games. As such, it is no surprise that fans of the 2008 original were more than excited to finally get a "next-gen" remake of the game, with improved gameplay systems and a completely overhauled graphical presentation.

Developed by Motive, Dead Space Remake is, without a shadow of a doubt, one of 2023's most visually-stunning video games. The game is a visual treat despite featuring grotesque creatures viz a viz the Necromorphs and crammed hallways of the USG Ishimura filled with blood and guts.

Built from the ground up using EA's proprietary Frostbite engine, Dead Space Remake features some fantastic visuals backed by stellar lighting and texture work. However, given that the game is built exclusively for current-generation console hardware, the game comes with some pretty beefy system requirements on PC. It can be very taxing, especially on entry-level gaming machines.

Fortunately, Motive has added a robust array of graphical options in the game's PC version for players to tweak to get the best performance without compromising on the game's gorgeous visuals. Here's a comprehensive guide on optimizing Dead Space Remake on PC for the best performance.

System requirements for Dead Space Remake

Being a current-generation console title, Dead Space comes with a hefty system requirement for players to be able to enjoy the game at a good and playable framerate. The game also comes equipped with AMD FSR 2.0, the stellar upscaling solution that can be used to get a significant performance boost.

Here are the minimum and recommended system requirements for the game:

Minimum

OS: Windows 10 64-bit/ Windows 11 64-bit

Ryzen 5 2600x, Core i5 8600 Memory: 16 GB RAM

AMD RX 5700, GTX 1070 DirectX: Version 12

Broadband Internet connection Storage: 50 GB available space

Recommended

OS: Windows 10 64-bit/ Windows 11 64-bit

Ryzen 5 5600X,Core i5 11600K Memory: 16 GB RAM

Radeon RX 6700 XT, Geforce RTX 2070 DirectX: Version 12

Broadband Internet connection Storage: 50 GB available space

While it is possible to play the game on PCs with lower than the minimum hardware specified by Motive, the experience will be far from pleasant. Motive explicitly states that players will require an SSD to play the game, and while the game can be played from a traditional 7200rpm HDD, players might face asset streaming microstutters and frequent framerate drops.

Optimal settings for best performance in Dead Space Remake

Due to using the latest iteration of Frostbite engine, the same engine that powers DICE's Battlefield games, the remake is very heavy on VRAM; as such, players will require at least the minimum of 8 gigabytes of VRAM to play the game at a smooth 60fps at 1080p. While players can get by with 6 gigabytes of VRAM, they might see more RAM usage, which can cause the game to crash occasionally.

The game also features advanced volumetrics and lighting, which incur significant CPU usage on high and ultra settings. Fortunately, Dead Space Remake features an excellent implementation of FSR, which not only boosts the framerate but also removes any aliasing artifact that pops up with the game's standard TAA solution.

Here's the optimized setting that players can use on a variety of systems to receive the best possible framerate without significantly compromising on visual fidelity:

Full-Screen Mode : Fullscreen

1920x1080 Refresh Rate: Native/ Upto preference

Off High Dynamic Range : Native/ Upto preference

Upto preference Motion Blur : Off/ Upto preference

: Upto preference Dynamic Resolution Scale : Off

: N/A Anti-Aliasing: AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 2.0

Quality Graphics Quality : Custom

: Medium Shadow Quality: Medium

High Volumetric Resolution : Low

: SSAO Depth of Field Quality: Low

With these settings, players can expect a smooth 60fps experience in Dead Space Remake without any hitches or stutters, as long as they meet the minimum system requirements and have the game installed on an M.2 or SATA SSD.

